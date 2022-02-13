It’s that time again. The 15th of April when Uncle Sam gets his due. If you are one of those folks who has trouble navigating through the tax reporting process, IRS certified free tax help is on the way but volunteers are needed to make it happen.
The Income Tax Assistance Program needs volunteers 18 or older who are willing to receive training online and in person from the program director and site coordinators. No experience is necessary. Call 877-527-5630 for further information.
American Red Cross is in need of donor ambassadors 16 years or older to help with hospitality at blood drives in Roseburg, Myrtle Creek, Sutherlin and disaster action team volunteers 18 and older to provide aid to victims of local disasters. Training is provided. Contact Mara at 541-316-9130 or mara.rouse@recross.org
Douglas County Cancer Center is looking for compassionate volunteers to assist patients and families with services or information, answering phones and doing some light filing. Basic computer skills are required. Three to five hour shifts are Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. For further information call 541-440-9409.
Mercy Medical Center has openings for volunteers in the following areas:
- ER support services to assist Emergency Department staff, providing assistance to patients and families, assist staff and stock supplies
- Activity cart helpers to stock supplies as needed throughout hospital, bring books and games to hospitalized patients
- Clerical and filing support wherever needed
- Discharge/patient escorts to help patients to their destinations or in wheelchairs to their car when they are discharged.
For details call Volunteer Services at 541-677-1253 or apply online at chimercyhealth.com/volunteers
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is looking for volunteers for the following positions:
- Adoption hosts, to greet members of the public, determine their needs, and notify the proper department. To assist Customer Service with the adoption process. Training for this position is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2:30 p.m. Friday’s noon to 2:30 p.m. or 2:30 to 5 p.m.
- Dog Walkers, to take dogs out for some exercise at the shelter. Shifts are on Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays from 9-11 a.m. Dog Walking requires a Level 1 Dog Walking class often held on Thursdays and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please call for next available class.
- Fido Field Trips, to take dogs out of the shelter and into the community for a few hours for some fun. This position requires a level 1 Dog Walking Class and shifts are Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Small Animal Care volunteers are needed to help care for animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc. This care involves cleaning enclosures and providing fresh food and water. This position runs Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care on Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.
- Morning Cattery Care to help with the cleaning and care of shelter cats, kittens, (may help with rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc.). Shifts are now available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to noon. Training is provided during first shift.
- Afternoon Cattery Care to feed, provide fresh water, and help change litter boxes if necessary. This position is currently Monday through Saturday and runs from 3-4:30 p.m. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care.
- Offsite Event Volunteers to help with offsite events. These events include speaking with the public on a one-on-one basis about programs and basic information about the shelter, sales, and pet adoption. Training for this position is done at the events.
If you are interested in any of the above positions, please contact Cynthia at volunteer@savinggrace.info or 541-672-3907 Ext. 111 or visit savinggracepetadoptioncenter.org to fill out an application.
Douglas County Senior Services Meal Program has openings for two regular meals-on wheels drivers in Winston and Riddle; Yoncalla, Sutherlin, Glide and Glendale need back-up drivers; Yoncalla, Glendale, Winston and Glide could use some help in the kitchen. Call Darla at 541-440-3549 to apply or get more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.