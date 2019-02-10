On these cold, sometimes snowy days, I think we all enjoy a hot meal or bowl of hot soup. But there are many in our community who don’t have that luxury. Along comes Friendly Kitchen, which serves hot meals Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. But they need helping hands to make it happen.
Volunteer servers are needed especially on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. when the dining room closes. Hosts to greet the guests are needed Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Individuals age 60 or older, disabled or recovering from an illness or injury and are therefore unable to come to the dining site can have that warm meal delivered to their home, but there is an ongoing need of volunteer drivers to meet this need. If you can answer any of these volunteer opportunities call Inger at 541-673-5929.
Douglas County Senior Services Meal Program also serves nutritious meals at six dining sites and is in urgent need of volunteer drivers on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Winston, Glide, Sutherlin Yoncalla, Glendale, and also on Fridays in Reedsport.
Drivers receive a mileage reimbursement.
On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, kitchen helpers are also needed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at each of the sites and Yoncalla is still looking for a desk person to register the guests. Call 541-400-3677 to sign up or get more information.
Douglas County Senior Services office is in need of a volunteer to update their data base, days and times are flexible and training is provided. It is also trying to fill the need for a volunteer in the Roseburg Courthouse Information. Call 541-400-3677 for details.
Salvation Army is still looking for a generous, musically gifted volunteer to direct the children’s band. Instruments are supplied for the six to eight children who attend the practice faithfully every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m.
The organization will also need volunteers on Mar. 9 to sort and shelf the food collected in the Boy Scouts food drive. For more information contact Brent or Kristy at 541-248-2585 or kristy.church@usw.salvationarmy.org
Mercy Medical Center needs volunteer sales associates in the Gift Shop. Volunteers must be able to work the cash register and process credit card and payroll deduction sales and should be available for one, four or five hour shifts per week, training is provided.
A patient relations volunteer is needed to orient patients to their room and identify situations where nursing or patient advocate assistance is needed.
A palliative care volunteer is needed to provide clerical support to staff. All volunteers must be dependable and willing to work on a regular weekly basis. Contact Michelle at 541-677-4465 for more information.
