UCAN has been on the go and is now settled into their new home at 948 SE Mill St. According to Karen, RSVP Program Manager, this new site brings them closer to the people they serve. And serve they do, but they need hands on help and that’s where volunteers need to step up.
Volunteers are needed to serve as:
- Greeters
- To help clients with Oregon Health Plan applications
- Provide general staff support
Volunteers 18 years or older can choose any day, Monday to Friday, and hours are flexible.
SHIBA (Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance Program) needs volunteers to help residents understand their Medicare benefits. No experience is necessary. Volunteers are trained and mentored through the process. Call Karen at 541-492-3917 to get details on these opportunities.
Roseburg Senior Center’s new director, Todd, is looking for helpers:
- At lunchtime to assist clients who have physical problems to get their meal to a table
- Helpers with upcoming garage sale
- Helpers to maintain their library and many more
Shifts are from 2-4 hours. Volunteers are invited to come in to the Center and find their most suitable station. Call 541-671-2634 for more information.
Saving Grace Animal Shelter wants helpers to join a grounds keeping crew. Duties include mowing, weeding and other projects as necessary. Trina can answer your questions at 541-672-3907, ext. 111.
Salvation Army is always in need of pantry helpers to prepare food boxes for distribution to clients. Call Kristy at 541-248-2587.
St. Vincent de Paul in Sutherlin is looking for volunteers to help:
- Move furniture as it comes in or is delivered;
- Accept donations and prepare them for sale in the store and other tasks.
Call Rodney at 541-459-3394 for more information.
Mercy Medical Center has openings for:
- Patient relations volunteers to identify situations needing nursing intercession and assist with discharge duties
- Nursing support services volunteers to provide non-nursing patient care and clerical help
- Courtesy escorts to help with registration, taking patients to destinations and wheeling discharged patients to their car
Michelle has details at 541-677-4465.
Douglas County Senior Services Meal program is in urgent need of Meals on Wheels drivers at Winston and Sutherlin sites and back-up drivers at Glide, Yoncalla, Glendale and Reedsport sites. Hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Mileage reimbursement is provided.
Also needed are kitchen helpers in Sutherlin, Glendale, Reedsport and Yoncalla where a desk register person is also needed. Call 541-440-3677 for more information.
Roseburg Courthouse Information Booth is looking for four4 greeters, Monday through Friday. Training is provided and days or times are flexible. Call 541-440-3677 to find out more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.