While we are all hopeful that the COVID-19 vaccine will free us of this scourge, that’s not going to happen overnight. Many of our neighbors and friends are still hurting. Check out the following opportunities where you can volunteer and alleviate some of those needs:
Salvation Army needs help in the food pantry and warehouse. You can choose your hours at the pantry on Thursdays and Fridays and at the warehouse on Monday through Saturday. Call Capt. Kristy at 541-248-2585 for details.
Mercy Medical Center is looking for volunteers in the following stations:
- Volunteer Dischargers to assist the nursing staff by taking discharged patients, via wheelchair, to their vehicles. Assist with escorting patients to their destination within the hospital. Assist with the delivery of flower, inner hospital transports and guest transports, as time allows. Ability to communicate well with others. Treat information and people in a professional, respectful, and confidential manner. Ability to push patients in wheelchair or carry patient belongings. Must have excellent listening and communication skills with a caring, friendly attitude.
- Surgery Information Desk helpers provide information to visitors/family members and serves as a liaison between surgical patients, families and staff. Must be able to accurately track patients and families waiting for surgery, utilizing paper lists and/or computer tracking system.
- Palliative Care Volunteers work under the guidance of the Palliative Care nursing staff. Assists staff with clerical support and providing non-nursing patient comfort care. Must be sensitive to problems caused by illness/stress. Ability to work with minimal direction or supervision.
All volunteers are must demonstrate dependability and report to work when scheduled. If you can help in any of these areas call Michelle at 541-677-4465.
Saving Grace Pet Shelter is asking for volunteers to help in the following ways:
- Adoption Hosts on Wednesdays noon to 2:30 and 2:30-5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays 2:30 5 p.m. and must commit to one shift per week. Duties include greeting visitors, showing them around the shelter and introducing them to the animals.
- Dog Walkers for flexible shifts on Mon-Sat between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Volunteers need to attend a dog walking training class.
- Morning Kennel Care helpers Mon–Sat from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers would assist in morning cleaning and feeding of the dogs.
- Fosters, Lion Tamers, Bottle Baby and Large Dog Volunteers are specially trained to foster under socialized kittens and shifts are on call as needed.
All volunteers need to commit to a minimum of one shift a week. If you have questions call Trina at 541-672-3907 Ext. #111.
Douglas County Senior Services dining sites need:
- Meals on Wheels drivers as well as backup drivers in Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale, Reedsport and Riddle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Mileage reimbursement is provided.
- Kitchen helpers are needed in Winston, Glide, Glendale, Yoncalla and Reedsport need two kitchen helpers on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Roseburg courthouse information booth is looking for four volunteer greeters. Days and times are flexible. Training is provided. For information about this opportunity and those for dining sites listed above, call 541-440-3677.
