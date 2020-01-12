Happy New Year, everybody!
As a graying community, Roseburg has nursing homes and foster care homes for those in need of these services. Those facilities need to be monitored and the residents’ complaints need to be addressed. Along comes Ombudsman, a statewide program to do just that. Hands on volunteers are assigned several facilities to visit regularly and listen to the residents and their assessment of the services they receive.
More helpers are needed right now to fill the void. Visits can be made at your discretion and on your own schedule. If this opportunity touches your heart get more information from Natascha at 503-373-6303, natascha.cronin@oregon.gov or Debbie at 541-359-8379, debbie.boures@oregon.gov
St. Vincent de Paul in Sutherlin needs:
- Able-bodied volunteers Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to help move furniture donations or deliver them to those in need
- Laundry helpers to get donations ready for sale. Call Rodney at 541-459-3394 for more information.
Salvation Army needs helpers for the pantry. For information about days, times and location call Katrina at 541-248-2587.
We all loved sleepovers as kids. Now Saving Grace is letting puppies have the same experience with their Pajama Pups Program. Volunteers take a puppy home for at least a two-night sleepover. Pick up is Saturday and return is before Tuesday at noon. Sounds like fun all around. Sign up at www.savinggrace.info.
Volunteers are also needed Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon to help clean and feed animals before the shelter opens to the public. Call Trina at 541-672-3907, ext. 111 for more information.
Mercy Medical Center has openings for:
- Patient relations volunteers to identify situations needing nursing intercession and assist with discharge duties
Nursing support services volunteers to provide non-nursing patient care and clerical help
- Courtesy escorts to help with registration, taking patients to destinations and wheeling discharged patients to their car.
Michelle has details at 541-677-4465.
Douglas County Services Meal Program has urgent need of volunteers to:
Deliver hot meals to shut-ins on Tuesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale and Reedsport dining sites. Meal deliveries are made in volunteer’s car with reimbursement for mileage
- Several kitchen helpers are needed Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Glendale and Yoncalla.
- Yoncalla is also looking for a desk register helper.
Call the Senior Services office at 541-440-3677.
Courthouse Information booth still needs four volunteer greeters, week days and times are flexible. Call Senior Services at 541-440-3677.
