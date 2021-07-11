As our lives begin to open and return to some kind of normalcy, it’s easy to forget those who are still dealing with serious health issues.
Include, in your newfound freedom, time to respond to the needs of those who are confined to a hospital bed. Check out the list below and find your niche.
Mercy Medical Center is looking for:
- ER Support Services Volunteers to provide comfort assistance to patients and families, assist housekeeping with room turn-overs, and stocking of supplies. Requires emotional maturity, ability to cope with potentially hostile situations, displaying calmness, tact, good judgment, patience and good listening and communication skills. Volunteers must be able to work with minimal direction or supervision
- Palliative Care volunteers to assists staff with clerical support and providing non-nursing patient comfort care. Must have the ability to communicate well with others and to treat information and people in a professional, respectful and confidential manner. Must be sensitive to problems caused by illness/stress and the ability to work with minimal direction or supervision
- Two Discharge volunteers Wednesday 1-5 p.m. and Friday 1-5 p.m. Duties include taking discharged patients to their waiting cars at the hospital entrance. Requires walking and pushing wheelchairs and interacting with patients.
All volunteers must be available on a regularly scheduled basis. Call Jennifer at 541-677-1253 or email her at jenniferranger@chiwest.com for more information.
Roseburg Community Cancer Center located at 2880 NW Stewart Parkway is looking for volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Monday through Thursday for 3-5 hour shifts. Duties include assisting cancer patients and their families with the services, answering telephone calls and light filing. Basic computer skills are required.
If that need touches your heart, call 541-440-9490 for additional information.
Ombudsman Program is in need of volunteers to be the voice for seniors or disabled individuals in residential facilities, foster homes or nursing centers. Ombudsmen investigate the resident’s concerns and then work with facility staff and/or others, as appropriate, until their concerns have been resolved.
The services provided are free and confidential for the resident. No cost training is provided for volunteers who are asked to give 4-hours per week including meetings, reporting, visiting the facility, and helping to resolve issues.
Training sessions will be held on Zoom in September and hopefully in person or some hybrid form in October. For more details call 800-522-2602 or email ltco.info@oregon.gov
Saving Grace Animal Shelter needs volunteer:
- Dog Walkers, to take dogs out for some exercise. Shifts are on Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fido Field Trips, to take dogs out of the shelter and into the community for a few hours for some fun. This position, as well as the Dog Walking, requires a level 1 Dog Walking Class and shifts are Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Morning Kennel Care Wednesdays 9 a.m. to noon. Duties include feeding and cleaning the dog kennels.
- Maintenance Person is needed to help with minor upkeep of the main facility. This position is as needed.
- Cattery Care morning volunteers help with the cleaning and care of shelter cats, kittens, rabbits etc., afternoon Cattery Care helpers feed, provide fresh water and help change litter boxes if necessary. Positions are 7 days per week 9-10:30 or 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Offsite Event Volunteers help with events that outside of the shelter including speaking and providing basic information on shelter, adoption and other programs. Volunteer to answer phones on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and/or 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Training is provided for all positions.
If you would like to answer these needs contact Cynthia at 541-672-3907 Ext 111.
Friendly Kitchen serves hot meals to Roseburg seniors or handicapped individuals within the city limits. Although its dining site is currently closed, drivers are urgently needed to deliver the meals Monday-Friday from 11:30 to noon.
For more information call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org
