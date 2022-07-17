Even though the new COVID-19 variants may not be as severe, there are still some serious cases that end up in the hospital.
Volunteers can help the Mercy Medical staff to address those needs by filling in the gaps. Here’s a few ways you can lend a helping hand:
- Front information desk clerk to direct patients and visitors, escort patients and log in flower deliveries.
- Gift Shop Sales Associate to extend our Gift Shop hours. Specifically looking for volunteers who have great people skills and would like to volunteer from 3-7 p.m. on weekdays.
- Discharge/patient escorts to help patients to their destinations or in wheelchairs to their car when they are discharged.
For details, call Volunteer Services at 541-677-1253 or apply online at bit.ly/3aEK8l5.
Mercy Hospice is looking for compassionate hearts with no commitment of time, other than what interests you. Give Anita a call at 541-464-5462.
Amedisys Hospice Care is looking for volunteers 16 and older to offer companionship or share and help patients with art projects. Also needed is clerical office help. Hours are flexible. For more information, call Joannie at 541-440-2583.
Saving Grace is looking for:
- Adoption Host volunteers to greet people, determine their needs and assist customer service with the adoption process. Positions are currently available in the afternoons Wednesday through Saturday 2:30-5 p.m. and on Saturday from noon-2:30 p.m. Training for this position is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon-2:30 p.m. and on Fridays noon-2:30 p.m. or 2:30-5 p.m.
- Morning Kennel Care volunteers to work alongside staff to help with feeding and cleaning the dog kennels. Training for Kennel Care is on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m.-noon. Shifts are available seven days a week from 9 a.m.-noon.
- Afternoon Kennel Care volunteers to provide food and exercise for the dogs, make enrichment treats and assist with some cleaning This position is available Monday through Saturday from 3:30-5 p.m.
- Dog Walker volunteers to take dogs out for some exercise at the shelter. Shifts are Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dog Walking requires a Level 1 Dog Walking class; often held every other Tuesday from 10-11:30 a.m. Please call for next available class.
- Morning Cattery Care volunteers help with the cleaning and care of shelter cats and kittens, but may also help with rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc. Shifts are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Training is provided during first shift any day Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-noon.
- Afternoon Cattery Care volunteers feed, provide fresh water and help change litter boxes if necessary. This position is currently Monday through Saturday and runs from 3-5 p.m. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care any day Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m.-noon.
- Small Animal Care volunteers help care for animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc. This care involves cleaning enclosures and providing fresh food and water. This position runs Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care on any day Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-noon.
- Fido Field Trip volunteers take dogs out of the shelter and into the community for a few hours. This position no longer requires a class. Shifts are Monday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Offsite event volunteers to help with events outside of the shelter. These events include speaking with the public on a one-on-one basis about programs and providing basic information about the shelter, sales and pet adoption. Training for this position is done at the events.
- Laundry helpers maintain the laundry from various departments by following standard procedures and maintaining safety protocols. Shifts are available Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.-noon, noon-3 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Training for this position is on Mondays from 9 a.m. until noon and Wednesdays from noon-3 p.m.
If you are interested in any of the above positions, please contact Cynthia at 541-672-3907, ext. 111, volunteer@savinggrace.info or fill out an application at savinggracepetadoptioncenter.org.
Friendly Kitchen packs and delivers home-cooked hot meals to shut-ins within the Roseburg City limits. Kitchen volunteers are needed to package the meals and drivers are needed to deliver them. To volunteer or get more information, call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org.
Douglas County Senior Services needs helpers at these dining sites:
- Glide: Two backup drivers on Tuesday and Thursday, two kitchen helpers on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
- Glendale: One back up driver on Tuesday and Thursday
- Winston: One back up driver on Tuesday, Thursday and one kitchen helper on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
- Reedsport: Two backup drivers on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and three kitchen helpers on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday
- Riddle: One back up driver on Tuesday, Thursday and two kitchen helpers on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
- Yoncalla: One back up driver on Tuesday, Thursday and two kitchen helpers on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
If you can fill any of these needs, call Darla at 541-440-3549.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.