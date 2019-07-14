Summer is here, although dreary days make one wonder. Kids seem to be everywhere and tourists are turning up, hopefully in large numbers. The Douglas County Museum and Wildlife Safari in Winston are there to serve up some fun for both children and adults.
The Museum is gearing up for its Mammoth 50th Anniversary Celebration on July 20 and can use some help directing traffic and with children’s activities. It’s also looking for volunteers on Saturdays from 2 to 9 p.m. and helpers on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for the summer movie program. Volunteers can earn free membership and discounts in the gift shop. Call Shelbi at 541-957-7007 for details.
If you’re an animal lover, consider these fun opportunities at Wildlife Safari. They need volunteers at the Safari Village, the petting zoo and with horticulture tasks or projects. Docents are always welcome. Call Brenda at 541-679-6761 to see where you fit in.
Other ongoing volunteer opportunities include:
Cancer Services program needs volunteers to provide comfort, support and services to those facing the traumatic and difficult treatment they often undergo at the Cancer Center. Call 541-440-9409 for more information.
St. Vincent de Paul in Sutherlin is in need of folks to help in the thrift store. Hands-on help is needed in the laundry, where clothes are prepared to display in the store. They also need cashiers, help in the electronic testing area, someone to accept donations and wash or detail donated cars. Store is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call Rodney or Kim at 541-459-3394 for more information.
Roseburg Senior Center is a gathering place for seniors of all ages and needs help in the kitchen, folks to make cookies, greeters to welcome visitors and a volunteer to sweep the parking lot. The Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-671-2634 to sign up.
Douglas County Senior Service Meal Program is in urgent need of meals-on-wheels drivers on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the dining sites at Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale and Reedsport. Mileage reimbursement and a free meal are provided. They all need kitchen helpers and Yoncalla also needs someone a desk register person.
Senior Services also needs an office volunteer to update the database and four greeters to staff the Roseburg Courthouse information booth. Training is provided and days and hours are flexible. For any of these opportunities call 541-440-3677.
Salvation Army is looking for helpers in the food pantry Tuesday to Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Kristy can give you details at 541-248-2585.
Food Project needs donors as well as volunteers and coordinators to collect food in their neighborhood. Job entails delivering Food Project green bags to volunteer donors then picking up filled bags every two months and delivering them to the FISH pantry for distribution to clients. Karla at 541-673-7336 can fill you in on the details.
FISH pantry is looking for volunteers to staff the pantry that serves persons in need throughout the county. Helpers are needed on Monday and Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Call Karla at 541-673-7336 for more information.
Mercy Hospice Program will have volunteer training sessions this fall, beginning with an orienting class on Sept. 20 on the hospice philosophy and a question and answer period. That will be followed every Tuesday with concepts of End of Life Care; training on Transfers and Body Mechanics; Stages of Dying and Family Dynamics; Physical Care of Dying Patient; Spiritual Care; Volunteer Self Care and Safety; and Understanding Grief. Classes will be held in the conference room at the Hospice office 2675 NW Edenbower Blvd. Call Anita 541-464-5462 or 541-677-2384 to register or for further information.
Mercy Hospital is looking for volunteers to assist nursing staff with clerical support and non-nursing comfort care in the Palliative Care unit; volunteers to provide comfort assistance to patients and families; help housekeeping with room turn-overs and stocking supplies; and courtesy escort volunteers to assist admitting staff, taking patients to destination and wheeling discharged patients to their vehicles. Call Michelle at 541-677-4465 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.