The coronavirus has taken its toll in more ways that one, but now that we are beginning to open up those of us who have been sheltering at home may be looking for meaningful ways to be active again.
Fortunately some agencies are accepting volunteers and need helpers.
- Douglas County Dining sites are delivering meals as well serving drive-up meals at all four of its locations and needs volunteers are follows:
- Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale and Reedsport dining sites are in desperate need of Meals on Wheels drivers on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Glide, Yoncalla and Glendale also need kitchen helpers on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Now that the Courthouse is open for business, the Visitors Information Booth is looking for 4 greeters. For all of these volunteer opportunities call 541-440-3677.
- Friendly Kitchen will open its dining site next month but their meals-on-wheels program is active and is in special need of a rural route driver on Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you are that person, call 541-673-5929 for more details or apply at info@FriendlyKitchen.org
- Salvation Army’s Food Pantry like so many others is filling food boxes for those in need and can use volunteers on Wednesday through Friday from 1 to 4 pm. Katrina Basso is in charge of that station and can be reached at 541-248-2587.
Saving Grace is looking out for our animal friends and recently opened up its volunteer programs. They are currently in need of volunteers 18 years and older to help with Dog Play Groups Tuesday to Friday from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
The Spay Neuter Clinic heeds volunteers to monitor pets after surgery and to help with cleaning duties. Clinic shifts are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. 1 p.m. and 1-5 p.m. Volunteers need to be available one shift per week. For more information call Trina at 541-672-3907, ext. 111.
