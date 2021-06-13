While we seem to have COVID-19 under control, many of our neighbors are still facing a deadly illness — Cancer. Fortunately, we have the Community Cancer Center that helps them deal with the devasting treatments that requires.
The center is located at 2880 NW Stewart Parkway and is looking for volunteers from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Monday-Thursday for 3-5 hour shifts. Duties include assisting cancer patients and their families with the services, answering telephone calls and light filing. Basic computer skills are required. If that need touches your heart, call 541-440-9490 for additional information.
Ombudsman Program is in need of volunteers to be the voice for seniors or disabled individuals in residential facilities, foster homes or nursing centers. Ombudsmen investigate the resident’s concerns and then work with facility staff and/or others, as appropriate, until their concerns have been resolved. The services provided are free and confidential for the resident.
No cost training is provided for volunteers who are asked to give 4-hours per week including meetings, reporting, visiting the facility and helping to resolve issues. Training sessions on Zoom are scheduled July 13, 15, 20, 22, 27, 29 and also in September. For more details call 800-522-2602 or email ltco.info@oregon.gov
Mercy Medical Center is looking for:
- Discharge volunteers Wednesday 1-5 p.m. and Friday 1-5 p.m. Duties include taking discharged patients to their waiting cars at the hospital entrance. Requires walking and pushing wheelchairs and interacting with patients
- Palliative Care volunteers to assists staff with clerical support and providing non-nursing patient comfort care. Must have the ability to communicate well with others and to treat information and people in a professional, respectful and confidential manner. Must be sensitive to problems caused by illness/stress and the ability to work with minimal direction or supervision.
Call Jennifer at 541-677-1253 or email her at jenniferranger@chiwest.com for more information.
Saving Grace Animal Shelter is in need of:
- Dog Walker volunteers to exercise dogs at the shelter. Shifts are on Monday-Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Fido Field Trips volunteers are needed to take dogs outside of the shelter for a fun field trip. Shifts are Monday, Tuesday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This position, as well as the Dog Walking, requires a level 1 Dog Walking Class
- Maintenance volunteer is needed to help as needed with minor upkeep of the main facility, on the job training will be provided
- Morning Cattery Care volunteers help with the cleaning and care of shelter cats, kittens, rabbit etc. Shifts are Monday through Saturday 9 to 10:30 a.m.
- Shelter is also looking for volunteers to help with events outside of the shelter that include speaking about programs and basic information about the shelter, sales and pet adoption. Training for this position is done on the job.
If interested in any of the above positions, please contact Cynthia at 541-672-3907 Ext 111.
Douglas County Senior Services Meal Program is in need of drivers and/or backup drivers for meals-on-wheels at Winston, Glide, Yoncalla, Glendale, Reedsport and Riddle on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement is provided. Also needed are kitchen helpers at Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla and Reedsport on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Information Booth at the Court House is still short of volunteer greeters. Days and hours are flexible and training is provided. For this station and the dining sites call 541-440-3677.
Friendly Kitchen serves meals to Roseburg seniors or handicapped individuals and delivers Meal-on-Wheels to those who are unable to attend its dining site. Drivers are needed urgently for this service. The meals are served Monday-Friday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. The dining site is at 1171 W. Harvard Ave., Roseburg. For more information call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org
