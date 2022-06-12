Recently we honored our service men and women with parades, celebrations and fireworks. Today we can honor them with hands-on service at the VA.
Roseburg VA Med. Center
Volunteers are needed as ambassadors, compassionate care representatives, shuttle drivers and office assistants. If you’re willing to answer the call, contact Traci at 541-440-1000, Ext. 44352 or email her at traci.palmer@va.gov for more information.
Mercy Hospice
is looking for men or women, willing to sit with a patient while the family gets some respite or to help patients with light housekeeping, shopping, errands or yard work; call Anita at 541-464-5462 and she’ll fill you in on details.
Amedisys Hospice Care
is also looking for volunteers 16 and older to offer companionship or share and help patients with art projects. Also needed is clerical office help. Hours are flexible.
For more information call Joannie at 541-440-2583.
The Senior Center is open Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and needs:
- volunteers 18 years and older to manage kitchen and cook the daily buffet meal
- kitchen desk reception help
- a bus driver for Gadabout tours
- person to run Bingo one day a week or two times a month and helpers
- facility manager
- sorters and clerks in the thrift store.
Call Linda, Lisa or Patty at 541-671-2634 for details.
Douglas County Senior Services needs helpers at these dining sites:
- Yoncalla, Glendale, Winston, Sutherlin, Riddle and Glide need Meals on Wheels drivers and back-up drivers on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Mileage reimbursement available.
- Kitchen assistants are needed at Yoncalla, Glendale, Winston, Riddle, Glide and Reedsport.
- Desk greeters are being recruited at Yoncalla, Riddle and Reedsport on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Winston on Tuesday only.
If you can fill any of these needs, call Darla at 541-440-3549.
Friendly Kitchen
packs and delivers homecooked hot meals to shut-ins within the Roseburg city limits. It needs kitchen volunteers to package the meals and drivers to deliver them.
To volunteer or get more information call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center
is looking for volunteers for the following positions:
- Adoption hosts to assist customer service with the adoption process as well as other services. Adoption Host shifts are available Tuesdays-Saturdays. Training for this position is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12-2:30 p.m., and Fridays 12-2:30 p.m. or 2:30-5 p.m.
- Dog Walkers to take dogs out for some exercise at the shelter. Shifts are Monday through Saturday 9:00 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dog Walking does require a Level 1 Dog Walking class held every other Tuesday from 10:-11:30 a.m. Please call for next available class.
- Fido Field Trips volunteers take dogs out of the shelter and into the community. Fido Field Trips provide information about the dogs that expands information learned in the controlled environment of the shelter. This position no longer requires a class. Shifts are Monday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Morning Cattery Care volunteers help with the cleaning and care of shelter cats and kittens, and sometimes rabbits, guinea pigs, birds and ferrets. Shifts are seven days a week from 9 a.m.-noon. Training for this position will be done during first shift on Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.
- Afternoon Cattery Care volunteers feed, provide fresh water, some cleaning, and help change litter boxes if necessary. Shifts are Monday through Saturday from 3-4:30 p.m. Training will be done on first shift Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m.-noon.
- Offsite Event volunteer duties include speaking with the public on a one-on-one basis about shelter services, sales, fundraising, and pet adoption. Training for this position is done at the events, times and days will vary.
For more information contact Cynthia at volunteer@savinggrace.info or 541-672-3907 Ext. 111. Applications may be filled out online or in person at 450 Old Del Rio Rd. Additional information is available at savinggracepetadoptioncenter.org.
Mercy Medical Center has openings for volunteers in the following areas:
- Veteran volunteers for visitation program of fellow servicemen who are receiving care at Mercy Medical Center, sharing military experiences and explaining some of the benefits available to veterans
- Front information desk clerk to direct patients and visitors, escort patients and log in flower deliveries
- ER support services to assist Emergency Department staff, providing assistance to patients and families, assist staff and stock supplies
- Activity cart helpers to stock supplies as needed throughout hospital, bring books and games to hospitalized patients
- Clerical and filing support wherever needed
- Discharge/patient escorts to help patients to their destinations or in wheelchairs to their car when they are discharged.
For details call Volunteer Services at 541-677-1253 or apply online at chimercyhealth.com/volunteers.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.