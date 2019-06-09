Medical needs of veterans are often outsourced, but Roseburg vets are fortunate to have a place like Mercy Medical Center to address their needs.
The practice of outsourcing is becoming the norm in many parts of the country, so a national movement was born to make sure those veterans under the care of private medical facilities are not forgotten.
In Roseburg, Mercy Medical Center has joined the national Volunteer Veteran Visitation program and is currently recruiting veterans to join their team. Just a bit of your time can make your fellow veterans feel appreciated and make their recovery a bit more pleasant.
Mercy also needs volunteers to help safeguard the infants in the care of the Family Birthplace, and courtesy escorts to assist admitting staff and help patients get to their vehicle when they are discharged.
If any of these worthwhile opportunities have your name on it, call Michelle at 541-677-4465.
- Cancer Services program needs volunteers to provide comfort, support and services to those facing the traumatic and difficult treatment they often undergo at the Cancer Center. Call 541-440-9409 for more information.
- St. Vincent de Paul in Sutherlin is in need of kindhearted folks to help in the thrift store. Hands-on help is needed in laundry where clothes are prepared to display in the store. They also need help in the electronic testing area, someone to accept donations and cashiers. The store is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call Rodney or Kim at 541-459-3394 to get details.
- Roseburg Senior Center is a thriving gathering place for seniors of all ages and needs help in the kitchen, folks to make cookies and a volunteer to sweep the parking lot. The Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-671-2634 and see where you fit in.
- Douglas County Senior Service Meal Program is in urgent need of meals-on-wheels drivers on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the dining sites at Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale and Reedsport. Mileage reimbursement and a free meal are provided. They all need kitchen helpers and Yoncalla also needs someone to handle the desk register.
- Senior Services also needs an office volunteer to update the database and four greeters to staff the Roseburg Courthouse information booth. Training is provided and days and hours are flexible. For any of these opportunities call 541-440-3677.
- The Salvation Army is looking for helpers in the food pantry Tuesday-Friday from 1 to 4 p.m. Kristy can give you details at 541-248-2585.
- Food Project needs donors as well as volunteers and coordinators to collect food in their neighborhood. The job entails delivering Food Project green bags to volunteer donors then picking up filled bags every two months and delivering them to the FISH pantry for distribution to clients. Karla at 541-673-7336 can fill you in on the details.
- FISH pantry is looking for volunteers to staff the pantry that serves persons in need throughout the county. Helpers are needed on Monday and Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. If you can help, call Karla at 541-673-7336 for more information.
- Friendly Kitchen in Roseburg is looking for meals on wheels drivers on Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. If you can help, call Inger at 541-673-5929. Or you can stop by the Friendly Kitchen at the First United Methodist Church on Harvard Ave.
