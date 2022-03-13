It’s no surprise that in our aging community, seniors in our midst need help. Not least of which are those seniors who need help managing their affairs. The Oregon Public Guardian Program needs helpers to do just that.
The OPG program volunteers serve as court-appointed, surrogate decision makers for adults that are incapable of making some or most of the decisions necessary for their basic care and safety.
Oregon has a very high need for public guardian services volunteers and is currently accepting applications for those wanting to serve as a volunteer guardian for people residing in Douglas County. Successful applicants will be trained through evening online classes and supervised training in the field.
After completing training, volunteers will be assigned guardianship for someone in their community. Commitment is for two years at least eight hours a month. For more information or to apply, please contact Julie Maw at 971-600-6149 or julie.maw@rights.oregon.gov.
The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program needs helpers 18 years or older who are willing to receive training online and in person from the program director and site coordinators. No experience is necessary. Call 877-527-5630 for further information.
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is looking for:
- Adoption Hosts, to greet members of the public and assist Customer Service with the adoption process. Training for this position is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Friday’s noon to 2:30 p.m. or 2:30-5 p.m.
- Dog Walkers to exercise dogs at the shelter. Shifts are on Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 9-11 a.m. Dog Walking requires a Level 1 Dog Walking class often held on Thursdays and Fridays from 10-11:30 a.m. Please call for next available class
- Fido Field Trips volunteers to take shelter dogs into the community for some fun. This position no longer requires a class. Shifts are Monday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Small Animal Care volunteers to help care, clean enclosures and provide fresh food and water for small animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc. Duties are Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon
- Morning Cattery Care volunteers to help clean and care for shelter cats, kittens. Shifts are now available seven days a week from 9 a.m. to noon. Training is provided during first shift
- Afternoon Cattery Care helpers to feed and provide fresh water to cats in the shelter and help change litter boxes if necessary. This position is currently Monday-Saturday and runs from 3-4:30 p.m. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.
Also needed are Offsite Event volunteers to help with scheduled events including one-on-one interaction with the public, explaining programs and basic information about the shelter, sales and pet adoption. Training for this position is done at the events.
Contact Cynthia at volunteer@savinggrace.info or 541-672-3907 Ext. 111 for details. Apply at savinggracepetadoptioncenter.org.
Douglas County Senior Services dining sites need kitchen helpers at all sites and always needs meals-on-wheels drivers and back up drivers. Call Darla at 541-440-3549 for more information.
Friendly Kitchen needs drivers to deliver hot meals to shut-ins within the Roseburg City limits. Kitchen helpers are also needed. To volunteer or get more information call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org
St. Vincent de Paul in Sutherlin is looking for strong bodied helpers to accept or move heavy items in store and helpers in the laundry. For more information call Rodney or Kim at 541-459-3394 or drop by the store at 112 Central Ave., Sutherlin.
Mercy Medical Center has openings for volunteers in the following areas:
- Veteran volunteers for visitation program of fellow servicemen who are receiving care at Mercy Medical Center, sharing military experiences and explaining some of the benefits available to veterans
- ER support services to assist Emergency Department staff, providing assistance to patients and families, assist staff and stock supplies
- Activity cart helpers to stock supplies as needed throughout hospital, bring books and games to hospitalized patients
- Clerical and filing support wherever needed
- Discharge/patient escorts to help patients to their destinations or in wheelchairs to their car when they are discharged.
For details call volunteer services at 541-677-1253 or apply online at chimercyhealth.com/volunteers.
