Most of us felt the generosity and neighborliness of those around us during the snowstorm and lack of power. That speaks highly of our community that also responds during normal times to the needs of others. With that in mind, here are some places that could use helping hands.
Douglas County Meals on Wheels needs drivers at Winston, Glendale, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale and Reedsport dining sites Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Some need only back up drivers but all drivers receive mileage reimbursement. Kitchen helpers are in demand at Winston, Glide, Yoncalla and Reedsport on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Yoncalla is also looking for a desk register person on those days. Volunteers get a free meal.
Douglas County Senior Services office needs an office volunteer to update the database. Days and times are flexible and training is provided. Also needed are four greeters for the Courthouse Information Booth, weekdays and times are flexible. For all of the above volunteer opportunities call Senior Services at 541-440-3677.
Mercy Medical Center is seeking a gift shop sales associate. Volunteers must be able to operate the cash register, as well as handle cash, credit card and payroll deduction sales. Training is provided for the one, four or five hour shifts per week and dependability is essential; volunteer veterans are always needed for the national Volunteer Veteran Visitation program for veterans who are receiving care at the Medical Center; courtesy escorts are needed to assist the admitting staff with registration, escorting patients to their destination and assisting with discharge duties and wheelchair service to the patients on departure.
The Salvation Army is looking for some community leader to serve on the Salvation Army advisory board. For information on duties and responsibilities call Kristy at 541-248-2586.
