Food is a basic human need that most of us take for granted but there are some among us who lack that commodity. In Douglas County we are blessed with organizations and generous volunteers who step up to fill, at least in part, that need.
Here’s a few places where you can lend a hand:
- Dillard-Winston Food Pantry, 131 Fourth St., Dillard, needs help desperately on Monday and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to noon and on first and third Wednesdays from 4:30-5:30 p.m.
- Winston Community Center also needs help to set up for senior potluck on the second Wednesday at 4 p.m. and second Thursdays at 5 p.m. to serve the meal at the Winston Community Center. Reni can fill you in on both of these opportunities. Just call 541-430-7538.
- Salvation Army is looking for helpers to put boxes of food together on Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Day and time are flexible. Call Katrina at 541-672-6581 to get details.
- FISH pantry is always looking for volunteers to staff the pantry that serves persons in need throughout the county. Helpers are needed on Monday and Wednesday from 12:30-3:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. If you can help, call Karla at 541-673-7336 for more information.
- Friendly Kitchen needs drivers on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to deliver hot meals to individuals 60 years or older, disabled or recovering from an illness or injury who are unable to come to the dining site for their meals. The Kitchen is located at 1771 W. Harvard. Drop in or call Inger at 541-673-5929 to sign up.
- Douglas County Senior Services Meal Program is also in urgent need of meals on wheels drivers Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m.to 12:30 p.m. at Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale and Reedsport dining sites. Mileage reimbursement is provided. Kitchen helpers are needed Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Glide, Sutherlin, Glendale, Reedsport and Yoncalla that also needs a desk register greeter. Call 541-440-3677 if you can offer help at any of these places.
Here are some other opportunities to serve:
- Salvation Army also needs disaster service volunteers who can work on short notice at various locations as needed. Contact Kristi at 541-248-2585 for more information.
- Mercy Medical Center is looking for:
- Palliative care volunteers to work under the nursing staff assisting with clerical support and proving non-nursing patient comfort care
- Spiritual care volunteers to respond to needs and concerns of patients and offer spiritual comfort when desired, Orientation program must be completed
- Emergency room volunteers working under the guidance of staff to provide comfort assistance to patients and families as well as assisting housekeeping with room turn-overs and stocking supplies. Call Michelle at 541-677-4465.
- Saving Grace animal shelter currently needs helpers for Dog Play Groups and Spay/Neuter Clinic.
- Dog Play Group volunteers need to attend the dog walking training class and be available at least one shift per week. Shifts are 10:30 am to noon Tuesdays and Fridays.
- Spay/Neuter Clinic volunteers need to be available one shift per week. Shifts are Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1-5 p.m. Trina at 541-672-3907 ext. 111 can fill you in on details.
- Roseburg Courthouse still needs four greeters at the information booth. Days and times are flexible. Call 541-440-3677 to get more information.
