End of life is something we’ll all face some day and the folks at Mercy Hospice are willing to hold our hand in the process. Not everyone is called to that service but those who are say they are richly rewarded.
If you are one of those folks, men or women, willing to sit with a patient while the family gets some respite or to help patients with light housekeeping, shopping, errands or yard work, call Anita at 541-464-5462 and she’ll fill you in on details.
Amedisys Hospice Care is also looking for volunteers 16 and older to offer companionship or share and help patients with art projects. Also needed is clerical office help. Hours are flexible. For more information call Joannie at 541-440-2583.
Douglas County Senior Services Meals on Wheels needs volunteers at the following dining sites:
- Yoncalla is recruiting two kitchen assistants on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; one Meals on Wheels back up driver Tuesday and Thursday 10 am to noon; and a desk/greeter on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Glendale needs one kitchen assistant on Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and a Meals on Wheels back up driver Tuesday and Thursday 10 am to noon.
- Winston is looking for three kitchen assistants Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; a Meals on Wheels driver and two back up drivers Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to noon; and a desk/greeter on Tuesday.
- Sutherlin needs a Meals on Wheels back up driver Tuesday and Thursday 10a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Riddle is recruiting two kitchen assistants Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; two Meals on Wheels drivers Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and a desk/greeter Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Glide needs a Meals on Wheels back up driver Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; and three kitchen assistants Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Reedsport is looking for a desk/greeter Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; three kitchen assistants Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
For more information call Darla 541-440-3549.
Friendly Kitchen packs and delivers home-cooked hot meals to shut-ins within the Roseburg city limits. It needs kitchen volunteers to package the meals and drivers to deliver them. To volunteer or get more information call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org
Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center is looking for volunteers for the following positions:
- Adoption hosts, to assist customer services greeting visitors and helping with the adoption process. Adoption host shifts are Tuesday-Saturday. Training for this position is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12-2:30 p.m. and Fridays 12-2:30 p.m. or 2:30-5 p.m.
- Dog Walkers take dogs out for some exercise at the shelter helping them boost their physical and mental health. Shifts are Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dog Walking requires a Level 1 Dog Walking class held every other Tuesday from 10-11:30 a.m. Please call for next available class.
- Fido Field Trips volunteers take dogs out into the community for a few hours of fun and provide information to the public about the dogs at the shelter that can be overlooked in the more controlled environment of the shelter. This helps Saving Grace staff find the right home for Fido! This position no longer requires a class. Shifts are Monday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Morning Cattery Care volunteers help with the cleaning and care of shelter cats and kittens, (may help with rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc.). Shifts are seven days a week from 9 a.m. to noon. Training for this position will be done during your first Morning Cattery Care shift any day Tuesday-Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.
- Afternoon Cattery Care volunteers feed, provide fresh water, some cleaning and help change litter boxes if necessary. This position is Monday-Saturday from 3-4:30 p.m. Training will be done during the first shift of the Morning Cattery Care on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 9 a.m. until noon.
- Offsite Event Volunteers help with events away from the shelter and include speaking with the public about the shelter, sales, fundraising and pet adoption. Training for this position is done at the events, times and days will vary.
For more information, contact Cynthia at volunteer@savinggrace.info or 541-672-3907 Ext. 111. Applications may be filled out online or in person at 450 Old Del Rio Rd. Additional information is available at savinggracepetadoptioncenter.org
Long-Term Care Ombudsman program certifies volunteer ombudsman for Oregonians living in nursing, assisted and residential living and adult foster home facilities. They serve as the voice of the resident, working to make the system responsive to their needs and wishes.
To do that, they investigate the resident’s concerns and then work with facility staff and/or others, as appropriate, until these concerns have been resolved. The services provided are free and confidential for the resident.
Several no-cost training sessions are scheduled on June 2, 7, 9, 14, 16, 21 and 23. Once trained, volunteers are asked to give four hours per week including meetings, reporting, visiting the facility and helping to resolve issues.
Deadline to submit application is May 26. For more information call 971-600-6149 or to complete an application online at oltco.org.
