The big “C” is a diagnosis we all dread. Professionals are there to guide us through that perilous journey. But there are also kindhearted Cancer Center volunteers standing in the wings to provide comfort services and support.
The Cancer Services program is in need of more hands-on helpers. If your heart moves you in that direction call the Cancer Center at 541-440-9409 for more information.
Mercy Medical Center is looking for golf cart drivers to ferry patients or family from the parking lot to the hospital; a gift shop volunteer sales associate willing to learn the cashier register system, no experience necessary; a birthplace volunteer to safeguard infants against abduction and to provide clerical support as needed; and a military veteran to visit with vets receiving care at the hospital and explain their benefits. Call Michelle at 541-677-4465.
Food Project needs volunteers to be donors or serve as coordinators collecting food in their neighborhood. Job entails delivering Food Project green bags to volunteer donors then picking up filled bags every two months and delivering them to the FISH pantry for distribution to clients. Karla at 541-673-7336 can fill you in on the details.
FISH pantry is also looking for volunteers to staff the pantry that serves persons in need in Roseburg as well as 50% of those in the wider county population. Helpers are needed on Monday and Wednesday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. If you can help, call the pantry at 541-673-9804 for details.
Salvation Army needs volunteers to help fill food boxes at the Salvation Army Headquarters, 3130 N.E. Stephens, on Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Kristy can tell you more at 541-248-2586.
Douglas County Senior Services Meal Program serves meals at its dining sites but also delivers hot meal to the homebound. They are in need of Meals on Wheels drivers in Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale and Reedsport from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Mileage reimbursement and a free meal are provided.
Glendale, Reedsport and Yoncalla dining sites need kitchen helpers on Tuesday, Thursday or Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Yoncalla is also recruiting a desk register volunteer at that time.
The Senior Services office is looking for a volunteer to update the database and someone to be a greeter in the Douglas County Courthouse visitors booth. Days and times are flexible and training is provided. For all these opportunities call Senior Services office at 541-440-3677 to sign up.
