All the negative stuff swirling around us today can easily get us into a funk. One way that can help lift up our spirits is to give our neighbor a helping hand. Look at the options below, find one that fits your situation and give the theory a try.
- Douglas County Senior Services dining sites need Meals on Wheels drivers in Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale, Reedsport and Riddle. Hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday. Mileage reimbursement is provided.
- Kitchen helpers are needed in Winston, Glide, Yoncalla and Reedsport.
- Roseburg courthouse information booth is looking for four volunteer greeters. Days and times are flexible. Training is provided. For information about this opportunity and those for dining sites listed above, call 541-440-3677.
- Friendly Kitchen also needs Meals on Wheels drivers on Wednesday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon. For information call 541-673-5929 or apply at info@FriendlyKitchen.org
Mercy Medical Center is looking for
- Spiritual care volunteers who are willing to respond compassionately to patient and family’s needs and concerns, pray with them if they desire and offer comfort and encouragement
- Palliative care volunteers to work under the direction of the nursing staff, assist with clerical support and provide non-nursing patient comfort care. Must be 18 years of age or older.
- Volunteer dischargers to assist nursing staff by wheeling discharge patients to their vehicles, escorting patients to and from cardiac rehab and day surgery and helping with deliveries and inner hospital and guest transports.
Volunteers must be willing to serve on a scheduled basis. If you can help in any of these areas call Michelle at 541-677-4465.
Saving grace has not forgotten our furry friends. It needs
- Dog Play Group volunteers on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are especially trained to assist the staff in taking out groups of dogs to play together. Shifts are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.
- Morning Care Volunteers are needed to help with cleaning and feeding of shelter pets. Shifts are Fridays 9 a.m. to noon.
- Adoption hosts are needed on Wednesdays from 12-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m. or Fridays and Saturdays from 2:30-5 p.m. Duties include greeting visitors, showing them around the shelter and introducing them to animals.
All volunteers must commit to one shift per week. Trina at 541-672-3907, ext. 111 can give you more details.
Salvation army is already recruiting volunteers for bellringing and for Christmas seasonal programs. Call Captain Brent at 541-248-2586 for details about bell ringers.
Captain Kristy at 541-248-2585 can help you with information about other opportunities.
