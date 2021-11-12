Volunteers will be happy to know that opportunities are opening wide with the COVID-19 crisis more in control. Most notable is CHI Mercy Medical Center, one of the organizations with the most critical needs. Review their list below and find the one that touches your heart.
Mercy Medical Center is looking for ER Support Services Volunteers to provide comfort to patients and families, assist housekeeping with room turn-overs, and stocking of supplies. Requires emotional maturity, ability to cope with potentially hostile situations. Volunteers must be able to work with minimal direction or supervision; Palliative Care volunteers to assist with clerical support and providing non-nursing patient comfort care. Must be sensitive to problems caused by illness/stress and the ability to work with minimal direction or supervision; Discharge volunteers to take discharged patients to their waiting cars at the hospital entrance. Requires walking and pushing wheelchairs and interacting with patients; All volunteers must be available on a regularly scheduled basis. Volunteers can apply online at https://www.chimercyhealth.com/volunteers.html or contact Marcie at 541-677-1253 or at marcie.yoder@commonspirit.org.
The following organizations are also in need of your generosity and helping hands:
St. Francis Community Kitchen in Sutherlin is looking for volunteers to package and hand out grab-and-go meals to their customers. It is a fast-paced, on-your-feet job Mondays and Wednesdays from 2:45 to 5:45 pm. For more information call Theresa Kirkpatrick, co-chair, volunteer coordinator and trainer, at 541-459-3156.
Douglas County Senior Services Meal Program is in need of drivers and/or backup drivers for meals-on-wheels at Sutherlin, Yoncalla, and Glendale on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon.. Mileage reimbursement is provided. Also needed are kitchen helpers at Winston, and Yoncalla on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Darla, food services coordinator, can give you details at 541-440-3658.
Meals-on-Wheels/Friendly Kitchen serves hot meals to Roseburg seniors or handicapped individuals within the city limits. Although its dining site is currently closed, drivers are urgently needed to deliver the meals Monday to Friday from 11:30 to noon. For more information call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org.
Saving Grace Pet Shelter needs a morning kennel Care volunteers are needed to help feed the animals, clean, and set up dog kennels in the mornings from 9:00 a.m. until Noon. This position currently has immediate need openings on Sunday and Monday mornings.
• Morning and Afternoon Cattery Care volunteers are needed to help feed the animals, clean, and set up cattery and small animal housing. Morning Cattery Care is from 9:00 a.m. until Noon with immediate need openings on Tuesday and Thursday mornings. Afternoon Cattery Care is from 3:30 until 5:00 p.m. Immediate openings are Monday through Saturday.
• Adoption Host volunteers are needed to help greet the public and help direct them to the appropriate department. Hosts are needed Thursday and Friday afternoons 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday 12:00 to 2:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 5:00 p.m. Training for this position takes an average of 4 shifts and is done on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 12:00 to 2:30 p.m. with lead host trainers.
• Saving Grace needs foster homes to care for mom and kitten; kitten; bottle baby; and dog fosters. Training materials will be provided along with supplies, food, and medical care for the foster. Volunteers must fill out foster application on website: www.savinggracepetadoptioncenter.org under the tab “Get Involved” followed by “Foster Care Program.”
• A volunteer to answer phones, route calls or take messages on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Training will be provided.
• Maintenance Person is still needed to help with minor upkeep of the main facility. This position is “as needed.” Training will be provided for all volunteer positions.
If you are interested in any of the above, please contact Cynthia at 541-672-3907 Ext 111or volunteer@savinggrace.info. More information is available on website: www.savinggracepetadoptioncenter.org
