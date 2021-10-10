COVID-19 infections are waning and hope is in the horizon. With it comes new energy that prompt us to volunteer duties we once enjoyed.
Below are a few places that welcome helping hands:
St. Vincent de Paul store on East Central Avenue in Sutherlin is looking for a cashier; volunteers to sort and stock donations; and help in the warehouse. Store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call Kim or Rod at 541-459-3394.
Meals-on-Wheels/Friendly Kitchen serves hot meals to Roseburg seniors or handicapped individuals within the city limits. Although its dining site is currently closed, drivers are urgently needed to deliver the meals Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. For more information call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org
Douglas County Senior Services Meal Program is in need of drivers and/or backup drivers for meals-on-wheels at Winston, Glide, Yoncalla, Glendale, Reedsport and Riddle on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Mileage reimbursement is provided.
Also needed are kitchen helpers at Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla and Reedsport on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Call 541-440-3677.
Amazing Grace Pet Shelter has been very busy and is in need of volunteers to care for the critters and assist those wishing to adopt. Check out the list of their needs and find one that suits you:
- Morning Kennel Care helpers are needed Mondays, 9 a.m. to noon. Duties include feeding and cleaning the dog kennels.
- Cattery Care morning volunteers help with the cleaning and care of shelter cats, kittens, rabbits etc. Positions are seven days per week 9-10:30 a.m.
- Afternoon Cattery Care helpers feed, provide fresh water and help change litter boxes if necessary. Positions are seven days per week 3:30-5 p.m.
- Maintenance Person is needed to help with minor upkeep of the main facility. This position is as needed.
- Offsite Event Volunteers help with events outside the shelter including speaking and providing basic information to the public about the shelter, the sales and adoption process and other programs.
Training is provided for all positions. For more information contact Cynthia at 541-672-3907 Ext 111.
Ombudsman Program is in need of volunteers to be the voice for seniors or disabled individuals in residential facilities, foster homes or nursing centers.
Ombudsmen investigate the resident’s concerns and then work with facility staff and/or others, as appropriate, until their concerns have been resolved. The services provided are free and confidential for the resident.
No cost training is provided for volunteers who are asked to give four hours per week including meetings, reporting, visiting the facility, and helping to resolve issues.
Applications are being accepted until the end of December. For more information call 800-522-2602 or email ltco.info@oregon.gov
