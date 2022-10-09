Old age is part of life and most of us want to spend it in our own homes, but when illness or infirmity come to stay, we may need to reach out to hospice for help.
If we do, the cherry on top comes from hospice volunteers who drop in for a visit with a cheerful smile and a listening ear. It doesn’t take much effort to do that, just a little time and compassion.
If you are over 16 years of age, male or female, and this ministry appeals to you, call Anita at Mercy Hospital, 541-464-5462 or Joannie at Amedisys Hospice care, 464-440-2583 for details.
Mercy Hospital is looking for:
- Musicians to play their instrument in the lobby and waiting room areas of the hospital. Music to Heal volunteers provide a warm, comforting, friendly and calm atmosphere with instrumental music for patient, families and staff in hospital common areas. Musicians will need to supply their own in instrument
- Volunteers for the Healthy Kids outreach dental program. The outreach program travels to area elementary and middle schools and offers educational classes and dental services to kids. Volunteers need to walk kids from their classroom to the dental van and back and also assist with the dental education lab as needed. This volunteer shift will be for about six to seven hours per day and very active, with lots of walking
- Hospital Information Desk volunteers to welcome patients and direct them or escort them as well as visitors within the hospital
- ER support services volunteers whose duties involve direct interaction with staff, physician, patient, visitors and community members. The volunteer will assist the emergency department by providing comfort to patients and families assist staff and stock supplies
- Clerical support volunteers in various departments
- Activity Cart volunteer to bring books and games to patients’ rooms. Person must be able to push a utility cart throughout the hospital.
If you are interested in volunteering call volunteer services at 541-677-1253 or apply at bit.ly/3aEK8l5.
Peace at Home, a nonprofit organization committed to helping victims of abuse in all its forms, is looking for volunteers in various areas including but not limited to assisting with the court and restraining order process; answering the crisis line; office support, maintenance, client advocates, cooking, cleaning, gardening and help with the annual fundraiser.
Volunteers are offered 40+ hours of training. If this need touches your heart stop by at 1202 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, any Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or contact Crystal at 541-670-7677 or email crystal@peaceathome.com.
Douglas County Senior Services dining sites need help as follows:
- Meals on Wheels drivers or back-up drivers on Tuesdays and Thursdays at Glendale, Riddle, Winston, Reedsport, Yoncalla, Glide and Sutherlin
- Kitchen Helpers are needed on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday at Winston, Glide, Reedsport and Yoncalla.
- A special need is for occasional, free entertainment at any of the sites.
If you can fill any of these requests, please call Darla at 541-440-3549.
Friendly Kitchen packs and delivers home cooked hot meals to shut-ins within the Roseburg City limits. It needs kitchen volunteers to package the meals and drivers to deliver them. To volunteer or get more information call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org.
Saving Grace Animal Shelter has volunteer positions in these areas:
- Kennel Cleaners between 9 a.m. and noon every day. Kennel Cleaners must take a short orientation to learn safety protocols.
- Dog Walkers every day from 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. to take dogs on the trail that goes throughout the property and to the play yard where the dogs can run free. Dog Walkers must take a short orientation.
- Cat Care to help with cleaning cat kennels as well as feeding and socializing with cats. Shifts are between 9 a.m. and noon and between 3-6:30 p.m. every day.
- Foster Home volunteers to provide a temporary break from the shelter for cats, dogs and small animals. Foster care can be for a few days or a few weeks.
Visit savinggraceadoptioncenter.org for more information on these and other opportunities and to sign up. If you do not have internet access, please call 541-672-3907 and choose the extension for volunteering.
