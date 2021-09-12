With the uptick of COVID-19 some places are not recruiting volunteers. But life goes on and the needs are still there. Here’s a few places that can still use a helping hand.
Saving Grace Animal Shelter needs:
- Laundry volunteers to help clean, fold and put away all laundry at the shelter from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays and Wednesdays. On the job training will be provided.
- Adoption Host volunteers are needed to help customer service greet the public and help direct their needs to the appropriate department. Currently they are looking for hosts for the following shifts: Thursday and Friday afternoons 2:30-5:00 p.m. and Saturday 12-2:30 p.m. and 2:30-5 p.m. Training for this position takes an average of four shifts and is done on Tuesday and Thursday afternoons from 12-2:30 p.m. with lead host trainers.
- Fosters homes to help care for some of the many animals that are in the shelter. Currently needs are for mom and kitten, kitten, bottle baby and dog fosters. Training materials are provided along with supplies, food and medical care for your foster. If you are interested in becoming a foster, there is a separate foster application at
g
- under the tab “Get Involved” followed by “Foster Care Program.”
- Volunteer is needed to help answer phones on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Volunteers in this position will answer incoming calls and take messages or route phone calls to the appropriate office. On the job training will be provided.
- Maintenance Person is needed to help with minor upkeep of the main facility. This position is as needed and on the job training will be provided.
If you are interested in any of the above positions, please contact Cynthia at volunteer@savinggrace.info or visit our website at savinggracepetadoptioncenter.org, go to the “Get Involved” tab and click on “Volunteer.”
Meals-on-Wheels/Friendly Kitchen serves hot meals to Roseburg seniors or handicapped individuals within the city limits. Although its dining site is currently closed, drivers are urgently needed to deliver the meals Monday to Friday from 11:30 a.m. to noon. For more information call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org
Douglas County Senior Services Meal Program has the following needs:
- Glendale: Meals Wheels back up driver Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to noon and kitchen assistant Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Yoncalla: Meals on Wheels back up driver for Tuesday and Thursday 10 a.m. to noon and kitchen assistant Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Winston: kitchen assistant Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Call 541-440-3677 if you can give a hand.
Ombudsman Program is still looking for volunteers to be the voice for seniors or disabled individuals in residential facilities, foster homes or nursing centers. Ombudsmen investigate the resident’s concerns and then work with facility staff and/or others, as appropriate, until their concerns have been resolved.
The services provided are free and confidential for the resident. No cost training is provided for volunteers who are asked to give four hours per week — including meetings, reporting, visiting the facility, and helping to resolve issues.
Training sessions will be held on Zoom in September and hopefully in person or some hybrid form in October. For details call 800-522-2602 or email ltco.info@oregon.gov
