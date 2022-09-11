Stories about abuse of all kinds have been in the news for some time now. As that uncovers bad behavior, little is said about victims and how they are coping.
Peace at Home is a non-profit organization in our community that is addressing that need. They are looking for helping hands in various areas including answering 24-hour hotline; providing peer support; legal advocacy and shelter-based services for adults and children; helping to maintain facility; helping with annual fundraiser and serving on the board of directors. Volunteers are offered 40 hours of training.
If this need touches your heart, stop by at 1202 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. or call Melanie at Peace at Home, 541-673-7867.
Veterans Day Parade planners are seeking volunteers beginning in October to distribute posters and on the day of event to guide and direct entrants to line up areas, man parade route and monitor sidelines.
Next planning meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the Veterans Service Office at the Courthouse. For further information call Carol at 503-504-8198.
Roseburg Senior Center wants volunteers for front desk; office duties; help with marketing, social media, event planning and fundraising; dedicated bingo helpers; driver for the activity bus; kitchen workers; and sorting and pricing at the Thriftique shop. For details, call the Center at 541-671-2634.
Mercy Medical Center is looking for volunteers in these areas:
- Musician volunteers to play their instrument in the lobby and waiting room areas of the hospital for patients, visitors and staff. Music to Heal Volunteers provide a warm, comforting, friendly and calm atmosphere through the process of playing instrumental music for patients, families and staff in hospital common areas. Musicians will need to supply their own instrument.
- Healthy Kids Outreach Program volunteers to escort kids to dental van and assist in dental education lab as needed. Shifts are from 6-7 hours per day and require lots of walking.
- Information desk volunteers to welcome, direct and escort patients and visitors, as needed within the hospital.
- Activity cart volunteers to assist staff, provide books and games to patients. Task requires volunteer be comfortable entering patient rooms and be able to push a utility cart throughout the hospital.
If you are interested in volunteering call Marci at Volunteer Services, 541-677-1253 for more information or apply at bit.ly/3aEK8l5.
Saving Grace Animal Shelter wants volunteers for these positions:
- Adoption Hosts greet visitors and assist Customer Service with the adoption process. Positions are currently available in the afternoons Wednesday through Saturday 2:30-5 p.m. and on Saturday from noon-2:30 p.m. Training for this position is on Tuesdays and Thursdays from noon-2:30 p.m. and on Fridays noon-2:30 p.m. or 2:30-5 p.m.
- Morning Kennel Care volunteers work alongside staff to help with feeding and cleaning the dog kennels. Training for Kennel Care is on Thursday mornings from 9 a.m.-noon. Shifts are available 9 a.m.-noon seven days a week.
- Afternoon Kennel Care volunteers provide food and exercise for the dogs, make enrichment treats and do some cleaning. This position is available Monday through Sunday from 3:30-5 p.m.
- Dog Walker volunteers help take dogs out for some exercise at the shelter. Shifts are on Monday through Saturday 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dog Walking requires a Level 1 Dog Walking class is held every other Tuesday from 10-11:30 a.m. Please call for next available class.
Morning Cattery Care volunteers help with the cleaning and care of shelter cats, kittens, (may help with rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc.). Shifts are available Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Training is provided during first shift.
- Afternoon Cattery Care volunteers feed, provide fresh water, and help change litter boxes, if necessary, and do some cleaning. This position is currently Monday through Saturday and runs from 3-5 p.m. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-noon.
- Small Animal Care volunteers help care for animals such as rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, ferrets, etc. This care involves cleaning enclosures and providing fresh food and water. This position runs Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon. Training for this position will be done during morning cattery care on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-noon.
- Fido Field Trip volunteers take dogs out of the shelter and into the community for a few hours. This position no longer requires a class. Shifts are Monday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Offsite Event volunteers help with events outside the shelter. These events include speaking with the public on a one-on-one basis about the programs and basic information about the shelter, sales, fundraising and pet adoption. Training for this position is done at the events, which vary.
- Laundry volunteers help maintain the laundry from various departments following standard procedures and maintaining safety protocols. Shifts are available Monday through Saturday 9 a.m-noon, noon-3 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Training for this position is on Mondays from 9 a.m.-noon and Wednesdays from noon-3 p.m.
If you are interested please contact Nicole at 541-672-3907, ext. 111, volunteer@savinggrace.info or fill out an online application at savinggracepetadoptioncenter.org.
Douglas County Senior Dining sites need the following volunteers:
- Glendale: back up Meals on Wheels driver on Tuesday and Thursday.
- Glide: two kitchen helpers/servers Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; back up Meals on Wheels driver Tuesday and Thursday.
Reedsport: three kitchen helpers/servers Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; back up Meals on Wheels driver Tuesday and Thursday
If you can fill any of those needs, call Darla at 541-440-3549.
Friendly Kitchen packs and delivers home-cooked hot meals to shut-ins within the Roseburg City limits. It needs kitchen volunteers to package the meals and drivers to deliver them. To volunteer or get more information, call 541-673-5929 or email info@friendlykitchen.org.
