Who thinks of Christmas in this weather? Salvation Army does. It’s already recruiting men and women, young and old, to brave the winter weather, ringing the bell to fill up the kettles for those less fortunate.
It is also gathering new outfits for children in their “dress a child” drive. It needs volunteers on Nov. 9, 16 and 23, two shifts at 8:15 and at 11:15 a.m. Plan ahead and call Brent for more details at 541-248-2586.
In the meantime, Kristy needs Food Pantry workers now and will give you more information at 541-248-2585.
CASA is recruiting special advocates for children in the Foster Care system. Appointed Special Advocates visit foster homes and report their findings to the court every six months. Training is on Wednesdays, September through October from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Canyonville training will start on weekends in mid-October.
To fill out the application and complete the required state, federal and DHS background checks, make an appointment by dropping by the CASA office, 545 W. Umpqua St., Suite 2 or call Amber at 541-672-7001 or Amber@casaofdouglascounty.org.
Mercy Medical Center has openings for Spiritual Care volunteers who must complete spiritual care orientation and make a personal discernment before committing to serve in that capacity.
Also needed are golf cart drivers to transport patients and guests from the parking lots to the hospital and palliative care volunteers to work with nursing staff providing clerical support and non-nursing patient comfort care. Call Michelle at 541-677-4465 for details.
Roseburg Senior Center, where seniors gather for companionship and entertainment, is looking for greeters to welcome them; helpers in the kitchen, especially Friday at 4 p.m. for Bingo Night; and a volunteer to sweep the parking lot. The center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 541-671-2634 to sign up.
Knitters and crocheters are gearing up for Christmas making hats, scarves and afghans for needy adults and children. Vi is the hat lady in charge of this project and is in need of volunteers to meet from 10 a.m. to noon at her home. Novices are welcome and donations are accepted. Call Vi at 541-671-7124.
Douglas County Senior Services Meal Program is in urgent need of meals-on-wheels drivers on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the dining sites at Winston, Glide, Sutherlin, Yoncalla, Glendale and Reedsport. Mileage reimbursement and a free meal are provided. They all need kitchen helpers and Yoncalla also needs a desk register person.
Roseburg Courthouse needs greeters to staff the information booth. Training is provided and days and hours are flexible. For any of these opportunities call 541-440-3677.
St. Vincent de Paul in Sutherlin is in need of able-bodied individuals to pick up or deliver furniture to those in need; kindhearted folks to help in the thrift store; and hands-on help in the laundry where clothes are prepared to display in the store.
It also needs cashiers, help in the electronic testing area, someone to accept donations and wash or detail donated cars. Store is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call Rodney or Kim at 541-459-3394 for more information.
Friendly Kitchen dining site has an ongoing need for drivers to take hot meals to individuals 60 and older who are homebound. It also needs volunteers to help in the kitchen on Thursday from 8-10 a.m.; a serving hostess on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; and hosts to greet the guests Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. If you can answer any of these volunteer opportunities call Inger at 541-673-5929.
