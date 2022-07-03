EDITOR’S NOTE: The columns of Bill Duncan are being reprinted in The News-Review. Duncan, who died in November 2011, wrote a weekly column for The News-Review and The Capital Press of Salem from 1981 to 2011. Duncan wrote the following column in April 1991. His thoughts are still pertinent to today.
If anything good came out of the Gulf War it was perhaps a renaissance of letter writing.
In those dark months before and after hostilities began, Americans took pen in hand and wrote letters to the men and women who had put their lives on the line. This outpouring of letters came from more than just the parents, the brothers, the sisters, the aunts, the uncles and the friends. America dipped its pen into the inkwell to say to those serving in the Middle East that they would not abandon them.
One would hope this renaissance of letter writing would continue. I seriously doubt it.
We are an impatient nation. The telephone is more immediate than a letter taking three or more days to cross the continent.
For what’s its worth, I would much rather receive a 29-cent letter than a 29-cent telephone call. Of course where can one get a long distance call for 29 cents? I looked over my current telephone bill and found only one call for 29 cents — it was to my son in Arcata, California, and I distinctly remember reaching his answering machine. One can really reach out and touch someone after the beep.
I write personal letters and I enjoy receiving letters. I carry on regular correspondence with a daughter — who also would rather write than telephone. Good thing too, I found a 33-minute telephone call to her that cost $5.73. (My wife must have made that phone call.) Think of the number of letters that could have been sent with that amount of money.
I correspond with a niece in Virginia, mostly for book talk. She’s a librarian and I may be the only Oregonian who checks out books from a Virginia library by mail.
I correspond with a former editor who now lives in Pennsylvania. We reminisce about the good old days of newspapering and cuss new journalism. He’s a Democrat and I’m a Republican, so sometimes we cuss each other.
My two sisters are great letter writers, but share their literary talent rarely. My two brothers don’t even sign their Christmas cards.
My sister-in-law in Georgia writes letters filled with Southern prose about the deep scented smell of the magnolias and the profusion of dogwood blooms as springtime comes to Georgia. She too is very sparing of letters as if she fears the Yankees might intercept them for intelligence purposes.
All this doesn’t discourage my own letter writing and I would hope those who shared this great gift during the conflict in the Middle East would hang up the telephone and continue to write letters.
I know one couple who will. Howard and Mary Ann Oltman of Glide took on a personal challenge to write letters to every Douglas County serviceman and woman serving in the Middle East. They wrote over 200 letters and got back 50 replies.
The Oltmans, who did not have family serving in the Middle East, came to every Red Cross Support Group meeting to share with the families in the group the letters they had received.
The sharing of letters at these meetings was one of the great healing qualities of the Support Group.
J.B. Fullerton, a Roseburg Marine, wrote his mother, Sandy, that he “hadn’t had a bath in two months,” but assured her everything was all right because “we all smell the same.” He also wondered, “with all this sand where’s the ocean?”
Chip Mican, a Roseburg soldier, wrote his parents, Chuck and Wilma, that looking around his surroundings “strangely reminded me of our sixth-grade field trip to the desert.”
Pat Williams, another Roseburg Marine, sent his father, Barry, an MRE (Meal Ready to Eat) maple nut cake for his birthday. Barry said “it wasn’t all that bad.” Young Williams also wrote a letter to President Bush and got right down to business by skipping the formal salutation and beginning with “Howdy.”
One mother said she didn’t know her son was so poetic until he described sunsets over “a desert so flat the horizon is always at ground level and the sun, larger than I ever imagined, appears to be melting its way into the sand.”
Lorna Tishendorf said she has saved each letter written by her son, Eric, an Army tankman from Roseburg. “There were times when there weren’t any letters coming from over there, so I read and reread the ones I had,” she said.
Ryan Paetz, a Marine from Myrtle Creek, became a very special person to Sandra, a 10-year-old learning disabled student from Columbus, Ohio. Sandra’s teacher had her entire class write to Ryan — 24 in all — and Ryan responded with deeply sensitive letters. Sandra wrote back and the two became pals.
In one of her letters Sandra asked “what kind of man is Saddam Hussein?” Ryan wrote back, describing him in terms Sandra could understand “...the bully on the playground.”
Sandra, according to her teacher, then wrote Saddam Hussein and told him to “stop being a bully.”
Letters in those trying times repeatedly contained the four-letter word. It might have been the first time that sons and daughters even said that four-letter word to mom and dad.
But rest assured, that four-letter word, “love,” took on a new meaning. For example, Ryan’s mother, Mary, received a letter from Sandra’s classroom teacher telling her how special her son is to her students. “I just wanted you know that 24 people love Ryan too.”
Love is a good way to end this column and may it be said in letters over and over again.
