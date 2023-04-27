Break out the sunscreen, the short shorts and sunglasses this weekend, but leave that swimming gear in storage just a little longer.
Despite the hot weather this week, water temperatures in the snow fed Umpqua River system are still too cold to swim safely.
"The (water) temperatures aren’t matching up with the heat outside," said Nick Wecks, training officer for Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Wednesday afternoon when water temperatures in the South Umpqua were well below 50-degrees.
Wecks, who has been on the district's water rescue team for 23 years, said cold water drains the body four times faster than in cold air and often fools even the best of swimmers.
"Have you ever been in really cold water? It's miserable," said Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer.
Dannenhoffer, public health officer for Douglas County, was in the US Navy when he was younger and all seamen had to go through a cold water exercise so they knew how it felt. He also competed in a triathlon last year and swam in cold water in a wet suit. Even with the extra layer, he said that degree of cold is not fun.
Cold water presents several dangers to swimmers, including a shock to the system that makes it difficult to take a breath and move arms and legs and, ultimately, hypothermia.
"You kind of lose power, your ability to swim and tread water decreases. And when you become colder and colder you can become unconscious, which is a real problem in the water," Dannehoffer said.
Douglas County has seen its fair share of drowning deaths, typically in the earlier parts of the warm season when the water is still too cool.
Dannenhoffer said 70-degrees is generally a safe temperature for most people to swim in for extended periods of time. Water in the 60s can still present some problems, but water in 50s or below is simply too cold and unsafe.
"Strong swimmers think they’re fine, but that cold water takes a lot of energy out of them," Wecks said.
In 2023, from Feb. 4 to April 11, there have been five water rescues so far, according to Wecks
"Not many people have been in the water yet, so those numbers will go up," Wecks predicted, pointing out that in 2022, between April and November the district responded to 15 water rescue incidents.
Wecks said the water temperatures are typically 15-20 degrees warmer during the summer.
The snow fed river system in Douglas County is likely to see water levels rise after the last few days of sun and heat.
"So water levels will increase again before they go back down for the summer," Wecks said. "Moving water is even more dangerous. Confident swimmers (and boaters) need to make sure they have a life jacket on too."
Because of the county's history with drownings, many organizations put a lot of effort into offering water safety education, lifejacket loan stations and giveaways, and other alternatives for safer swimming, like the South Douglas Memorial Pool in Myrtle Creek and other municipal pools.
Lifejackets are available for use at all major parks around the county and many giveaways happen throughout the warm season.
Saturday, the YMCA of Douglas County will be holding its 13th annual Water Safety Day as part of its annual Healthy Kids Day. The Water Safety Day portion will include 200 lifejackets to give away, the Douglas County Sheriff's Water Rescue Boat will be there and children can take a free swim test in the pool at the YMCA to find out the right swimming lesson level.
Micki Pargeter, YMCA healthy living director, said she believes it's the first time Healthy Kids and Water Safety days have been held together.
"We decided we wanted to maximize the number of people exposed to the information. ... It's never too early to get kids involved in swimming and water safety,” she said.
Pargeter said the water safety event will also include boating safety, how to throw a rescue rope and introduction to the water safety stations around Douglas County.
The event runs from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the YMCA, 1151 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg.
Wecks said the district also hosts a water safety program through the legion baseball organization, reaching more than 100 kids.
Pargeter said the YMCA is one of many Douglas County organizations that has a U.S. Geological Survey river water temperature feature on their website as an effort to keep the community aware of water safety on a daily basis.
The real time data stream of temperatures can be accessed at tinyurl.com/nx69zdpe. Wecks and Dannenhoffer said the amount of snow in the mountains will keep river temperatures low for much longer than usual. The News-Review will begin publishing water temperatures on its front page starting in May.
