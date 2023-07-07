(From left) Barely Local Band played live music at Graffiti Cruizin’ & Viewin’ at TenDown and Splitz. A street rod with a custom gothic paint job was a unique addition to the car show. Alyssa Jarvis smiles while taking food orders at the event on Thursday night in Roseburg.
The car show Graffiti Cruizin’ & Viewin’ at TenDown and Splitz attracts a large crowd on Thursday night in Roseburg.
Two men talk next to a Shelby Cobra replica at the Graffiti Cruizin’ & Viewin’ at TenDown and Splitz event on Thursday night in Roseburg.
Kristin Smith serves up drinks from the Classic Brews Mobile Tap Truck at the Graffiti Cruizin' & Viewin' at TenDown & Splitz event on Thursday night in Roseburg.
The heat may have proved troublesome for a '57 Chevy Bel Air attempting to leave the Graffiti Cruizin' & Viewin' at TenDown & Splitz event on Thursday night in Roseburg.
A group of people gather at the Graffiti Cruizin' & Viewin' at TenDown & Splitz event on Thursday night in Roseburg.
Two men talk next to a group of vintage trucks at Graffiti Cruizin' & Viewin' at TenDown & Splitz on Thursday night in Roseburg.
The roar of American muscle cars filled the air during Thursday evening’s Graffiti Weekend Cruizin’ and Viewin’ at TenDown Bowling and Splitz Family Grill.
With barbecue and live music from the band Barely Local, everyone in attendance found themselves in good company.
“We are always excited about this event and it just keeps getting bigger and better,” said Mariah Smith, TenDown owner and event coordinator. “We work every year to make sure each year is just as much fun as the previous year.”
Cody McGowen’s 1964 Chevrolet Impala sports a teal paint with gold trim. After two years of work, McGowen said the car is exactly the way he wants it and will be enjoying the product of his labor for years to come.
“I have all classics. I mean, look around you, this is amazing,” McGowen said. “My dad, growing up, he always had classic cars. Even until ‘99 my mom finally got a car with air conditioning and it wasn’t her ‘70 El Camino.”
McGowen’s first car was a custom 1954 Ford.
Scott Astry grew up around cars at his father’s junk yard. Astry pulled up to the show with his 1941 Ford Sedan with a red paint job and black flames.
“From day one I had a love for cars. I learned how to drive when I was 7 years old,” Astry said. “I just loved it and I have had a lot of cars through the years.”
The Mobile Tap Truck made appearance serving a variety of beverages while TenDown Bowling employees cooked up a barbecue of pulled pork sandwiches or barbecue chicken.
The show was not the only show along Diamond Lake Boulevard on Thursday, as classic cars could also be found at Rocky’s Auto Repair Show-n-Shine and Roseburg Tire Pros. Backside Brewing Company hosted a burnout competition at its Roseburg location as well.
