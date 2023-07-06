Jeremy Poto rides his 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle Wednesday afternoonafter winning the Coolest Cruiser award during the Graffiti Weekend Annual Street Memories Kick Off Car Show at Henry Estate Winery.
Graffiti Weekend officially began Wednesday afternoon as Henry Estate Winery played host to the Annual Street Memories Kick Off Car Show where owners of muscle cars, hot rods, rat rods, classics and modern cars gathered to show off their prized possessions with the chance to win multiple awards.
With nearly 100 cars on display, there were plenty of cars to see from Gerald Gindlesperger’s 1933 Chevrolet Master Eagle, Fil Elle’s 1962 Chevrolet Corvette and Jon Birk’s 1955 Ford Rat Rod that looks like it was picked straight from the set of “Mad Max.” All makes and models were encouraged by event coordinators.
Event Coordinator Ray Argo said if you love cars, that is good enough.
“You can bring a 2023 out here and if that trips your trigger we are happy to have it,” Argo said. “I know there are a lot of car shows where they kind of frown on the rat rods. We don’t frown on anything. If it makes you happy bring it and come on out. We are about cars, not everyone can like the same cars.”
Those who braved the July heat found themselves enjoying the company of car enthusiasts who swapped stories of cars they wished they never sold or restoration projects that bring back countless memories.
Bill and Nancy La Polla’s 1950 Olds Convertible is one such story as the couple built an exact replica of the car when Bill and Nancy were dating back in the ‘50s. The car is called “White Pearl” and serves as a kind of tangible memory of a time before the couple was married.
Multiple awards were handed out in various categories.
Jeremy Poto won Coolest Cruiser with his 2017 Harley Davidson, Craig and Bonnie Huckins won the ‘Mazing Muscle Car award with a 1967 Chevrolet Nova. For Sweetest Stock, Don Hamlin walked away with an award for his 1959 Chevy Truck. The Perfect Paint award belongs to Roger McDonald with a 1929 Ford Panel and the Epic Engine award was given to Vaughn Jones with his 1955 Chevy Gasser. Neat Seats was won by Tim Sproul with his 1940 Chevy P.N. while the My Favorite Color is Chrome award went to Joe Bailey with a 1954 Chevy H.T.
The coveted Ladies Choice Award belongs to Mike Whitehead with a 1962 Nova Convertible. The Top Truck award went to a 1959 Chevy Truck owned by Ingrid Smith.
“His name is Hopper, he is a 1959 Chevy Apache full wheel drive conversion,” Smith said. “I can’t wait to hit the drag strip and beat out my husband’s ’71 Ford Bronco. He is rocking 15 seconds on the drag strip. So, me and Hopper, we got to beat that.”
Smith found the car in Bend and has worked on the truck for two years with even more modifications to come in the future.
Originally, the Kick Off Car Show was held on the grounds of the Roseburg VA. However, with new rules regarding federal land Argo and other event coordinators were welcomed by Henry Estate Winery.
“We were faced with needing a new place to have our car show because of COVID. The VA is federal land and they weren’t going to let anybody in there. Everyone in the club put out feelers for a new venue,” Argo said. “They wanted us out here, they don’t charge us a dime for the venue and they did a great job this year.”
Although the show was cut short, largely due to the heat, those who came enjoyed food trucks, wine and raffle prizes including car accessories, money prizes and other car paraphernalia.
