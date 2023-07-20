GREEN — Green Elementary’s new principal, Tamara Rasmussen, is seeking volunteers for Green Beautification Day this Saturday, which aims to refine parts of the school to create a strong start for the upcoming school year.
Volunteers will assist Rasmussen with weeding gardens, planting lavender and moving soil. Others will paint the outside walls of the school, clean bathrooms and other general upkeep of the school like power washing various parts of the school.
“What I have heard, and in my experience, since I have gotten the job at Green is this constant hum of community. That Green is a special community and people have fond memories of being students at that school,” said Rasmussen. “I felt like bringing the community together in a couple of different ways over the last few months and into the fall to show my belief in that as well.”
Volunteers are asked to bring water, gloves and a positive attitude to Saturday’s volunteer event. Subway sandwiches will be provided for volunteers but those who attend may bring additional food.
Umpqua Valley Farm to School made donations to the event in the form of items for Green Elementary’s Gardens.
Rasmussen’s ultimate goal with this volunteer event is to start strong with the upcoming school year, to show her commitment to the community and to create a positive environment for returning teachers.
“I’ve lived in this community for 50 years. This is almost my 30th year in education,” said Rasmussen. “I played volleyball in the gym at Green Elementary. My mom drove the bus at Green Elementary to help me through college. I believe if the Green community is healthier, our whole community is healthier.”
