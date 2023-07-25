GLIDE — Bigfoot made its way back to Glide this year to celebrate the second Glide Sasquatch Festival with more than 3,000 attendees, 60 local vendors, live music, food trucks and more.
Strader Ranch played host to this year’s festival as hundreds of cars waited in line.
Although the name of the festival is centered around Bigfoot, Saturday’s event was more of a family event with Bigfoot themes sprinkled in. For event coordinator Kayla Griffis, the goal of the festival is to bring more people into Glide.
“I am so happy with the overall participation, not just the attendance, but the 60 plus vendors we have, the food trucks and the overall amount of people that wanted to be here is amazing,” Griffis said. “I am overwhelmed with happiness right now.”
With various vendors, activities, music and competitions, festival goers did not have to look far for entertainment.
There were two competitions during the event: the Bigfoot Calling Contest and the Sasquatch Costume Contest.
Daniel Bocchi kicked things off on the stage while Hecktic Week, Smooth Kats Band and Widespread Haze filled the afternoon stage time. Danielle Kelly and the Soul Project and McGroger’s Neighborhood were the last performances of the day.
As people listened to the bands play, they walked up and down the long rows of local vendors. Kids found bounce houses, a dunk tank and wooden cut outs of Sasquatch to take pictures with.
For those who looked to escape the heat, the beer garden was a popular spot featuring a wide selection of beer and cocktails from Backside Brewing, Lookingglass Brewing and Kindred Spirits.
For the Bigfoot enthusiasts, two booths were stationed near the stage where Bigfoot experts Jeff Meldrum from Idaho State University and Scot Violette from Squatch America could answer questions. Each brought over a dozen alleged Bigfoot castings for people to browse through.
Meldrum caught wind of the festival last year and wanted to participate in a way that brings science to the question of Bigfoot’s existence. For Meldrum, Bigfoot has been a fascination and a passion for over 25 years.
When he witnessed a line of 15-inch tracks in the Blue Mountains of southeast Washington, he was hooked.
“That really bowled me over. The evidence was extremely compelling and that’s what’s drawn me in and that’s where my attention has really focused; on my expertise. It’s not like this is an avocational preoccupation that I pursue on a lark,” Meldrum said in an interview with KQEN. “I mean, this is the meat and potatoes of what I do for a living in studying the evolutionary history and the experimental basis and understanding our adaptations on walking on two legs.”
Meldrum went on to say that the field of anthropology is beginning to change in that the niche topics that were scoffed at in the ‘60s and ‘70s are becoming more accepted as true scientific theory.
