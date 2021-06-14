As children walked onto the tarmac Saturday at Roseburg Regional Airport, they were greeted by about a dozen planes.
Children looked in and around the planes, were able to take a flying lesson with one of the pilots of the local Experimental Aircraft Association, learned about careers in aeronautics and did crafts as part of the Young Eagles program.
Pilots showed children how to inspect an airplane, what the controls do, different airplanes, different careers in aviation and a host of other things.
It was the airplane inspection that briefly delayed a flight for 10-year-old Hayden Anderson and 8-year-old Hunter Anderson. The brothers from Camas Valley were already seated in the Cozy Mark IV, when pilot Dennis Rose noticed there was a screw missing during his pre-flight check.
At first, Hunter said he was scared to go flying. Neither of the boys had ever been flying before.
Instead of waiting for the plane to be fixed, they went for a flight with Dan Sprague.
When they landed, they both flashed big smiles and Hayden said, "It was the best experience ever."
Hayden said in the front of the airplane and took over the controls at one point.
Their mother, Alysha Moore, said she tries to make sure her children get as many experiences as possible so they can make an informed decision about their career choice. And while she was happy to provide them this option, she was glad that they were back on the ground.
While the Anderson brothers were flying around with Sprague, Rose worked to repair his airplane. He was briefly interrupted by 3-year-old Sage Woodley who was mesmerized by all the planes.
"I want to fly a helicopter," he said.
The flights were for 8 to 18-year-olds, so Sage would have to wait a few years before flying a helicopter. He did get to sit in Rose's airplane for a few minutes.
Brothers Elliott Owens, 10, and Henry Owens, 8, of Sutherlin, and 8-year-old Thadius Boak, of Glendale, were among the few to fly in the helicopter.
They all agreed it was very fun, but Thadius added, "We were all scared when we tipped over."
Henry said he really liked seeing the animals at Wildlife Safari from the skies. "They were all so tiny," he said.
