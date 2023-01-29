If you’ve been to a supermarket lately, you’ve likely noticed an increase in the price of eggs. One of the staple foods in many homes, the price of this commodity has doubled in price at some stores since 2021.
As with all products, price increases have many reasons for occurring. Avian flu has had a large influence on the price of eggs this year, causing a major supply issue. Because of the price and availability of eggs, consumers are looking more and more for farm-fresh alternatives.
Local producers are seeing an uptick in purchasing at their farmstands and farmer’s markets. Of course, with consumers already at the farm or market for eggs, there is an opportunity to sell other farm products as well.
In general, consumers view farm fresh and locally grown products as valuable. Not only does the consumer get to know where the food comes from, but there is value in knowing that purchasing locally means reinvesting back into community businesses. There is something special about getting produce from a local source.
In addition to the value of knowing where the food comes from, consumers get the experience of purchasing locally. Going out to pick cherries is a great summertime date idea (you’re welcome). Taking the kids out to the market to see all the vendors, hear music and interact with other families can be a blast, and visiting a farmstand can add variety to a day-to-day shopping experience.
When I get the chance, I like to buy my produce from the farmer’s market. In the summer, I go to u-picks for fruit. It’s valuable to me to see where my food comes from and often I run into the farmers who grew it.
It’s nice to catch up and see how the season is going, what went well this year and what crops might be behind. This kind of connection to my food source makes me feel better about what I am eating and it also makes me feel like I am contributing money back to the local economy.
A local consumer has many options in Douglas County. There are many farmers markets, farm stands and U-picks to visit.
Local-focused consumers can make farming a lucrative endeavor. People like to buy locally when they can and selling directly from the farm or a market can save a lot of money in overhead costs. With that in mind, it is important to know what can be sold from the farm or market, and how it can be sold.
In Oregon, we have Farm Direct Marketing rules that allow producers to sell some agricultural products directly to end retail consumers. This gives smaller growers an opportunity to be competitive in the marketplace.
Under this set of rules, farmers can sell produce like fruit and vegetables, shelled and unshelled nuts and honey with no additives. There are several more products on the list, along with laws about how items must be packaged, labeled and where they can be sold.
Understanding these rules helps keep farmers safe when selling their products.
If you have an interest in entering the agricultural market, or diversifying your product portfolio, you will want to understand the Farm Direct Marketing rules in Oregon. The Small Farms Program from Oregon State University Extension program will be offering a workshop on Feb. 21.
Learn about the rules and regulations attached to the exemptions and how to properly label and sell your products. This workshop is being offered to all growers and those interested in entering the market. The workshop costs $10 and will be hosted at the Extension office at 1134 SE Douglas Ave., Roseburg.
Participants must register by Feb. 14: extension.oregonstate.edu/douglas or call the office at 541-672-4461.
