Figure 1 .jpg

Root disease is often easily recognized from afar. Changes in tree density and clusters of young trees or brush associated with tree mortality are good indicators.

 Photo by Robert L. James/USDA Forest Service

When a storm comes through your forest, the damage is obvious. You’ll see broken limbs and tops and windthrown trees. Based on these physical, visible signs, you will know exactly where to target your clean up and harvest activities.

Alicia Christiansen is the Forestry Extension Agent for OSU Extension Service of Douglas County. Alicia can be reached by email at alicia.christiansen@oregonstate.edu or phone at 541-672-4461.

React to this story:

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

stash1947
stash1947

Very informative Alicia. Would the same treatment be useful for white and black oak stands? Is sudden oak death a result of subterranean fungi? Is there a place to have your soil tested to figure out what's going on? Thanks.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.