I have gotten several phone calls about a mysterious apple tree disease in the past couple months. The trees look very normal, sometimes with cracked bark, and then in a matter of weeks, the trees will begin to show areas that look like they’ve been burned.
This always occurs on one side of the branches and sometimes one side of the trunk. The bark will begin to look black, even sooty, like it’s been burned. Eventually the bark begins to crack and expose the wood underneath.
In one orchard I visited, the apple trees looked fine with some minor cracking in the bark and in a couple months’ time close to 50% of the trees began to exhibit these symptoms. In areas where the bark was affected, I began to observe insect boring holes and fungal growth.
This was an alarming discovery. I had not seen symptoms develop so fast in a tree like this and secondary pests (insects and fungi) were moving in rather rapidly. I sent pictures of the affected trees off to some of my colleagues in extension and the consensus was that we needed to get a sample submitted to the botany and plant pathology lab on campus.
I worked with one of our local producers in the area to identify several representative specimens of diseased wood to send to the lab, then we collected our samples and sent them off to the Botany and Plant Pathology Lab on OSU’s campus.
When our results came back, I was initially perplexed. The blackening color was the result of sunscald.
What? Sunburn on trees?
Yes, trees can in fact get sunburn. In my years as a crop consultant, I’ve seen sunscald occur on fruits many times, especially on apples, but sunburn on bark and wood was a first for me.
What we believed to be a sudden onset of a pathogen turned out to be the late stages of a months-to-years long process of wood being damaged. Sunburn or sunscald can occur during the winter or summer. If its sunny and hot, or sunny and freezing, exposed wood is at higher risk of being burned or scalded.
When trees get sunscald, it will initially show no symptoms or some minor bark cracking. However, the area that has the sunscald has been damaged and will continue to decay over time. If the spot is damaged again from more sun exposure, the symptoms will get worse and the damage will occur faster.
Over time, the bark will become blackened and begin to slough off, exposing the wood underneath to the elements, pathogens and opportunistic insects.
As it turns out, this isn’t only an issue in orchard trees. This can also occur in forestry systems. When trees in the forest are exposed to sun for the first time, such as in the case of trees in the middle of a canopy being exposed in a newly clearcut patch, they can get sunburn as well.
However, these large, hardy trees tend to fair much better than our heavily maintained orchard trees.
In younger trees, there are ways to help prevent sunscald. In commercial orchards, young trees are often covered with milk/juice cartons (unused cardboard cartons) or plastic tubes that help prevent direct radiation (sunshine) onto their trunks. These coverings also help protect them from other weather, and the dreaded tractor blight.
Another solution is to put sunscreen on your trees. No, not the kind that we use when we go to the beach. Tree trunks can be painted, acting like a sunscreen. This is often done with white interior latex paint, diluted at 50% with water.
If you have a singular tree or just a couple trees, you can also wrap them in Kraft paper or another material that will protect the trunk from direct sunlight.
Pruning is also important management strategy, especially on the sunniest side of the tree. During the summer, it’s best to leave enough canopy cover to protect the sun-facing sides of the bark. This needs to be balanced with fruit production wood and airflow for the canopy.
In older trees, if you are experiencing sunburn, it’s a good idea to prune out the affected wood if it’s on the branches. Over time, the bark will begin to split off and leave wound openings that are very susceptible to secondary diseases and pests.
If you are experiencing symptoms like this in your orchard or if you are planning to plant a new orchard, feel free to give me a call. I can help you determine if you have sunscald on your trees or if there is another issue we need to be looking for.
I can also help you decide what the best mitigation strategy is for your orchard or new planting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.