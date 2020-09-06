Roseburg Public Library is commemorating the centennial of the Nineteenth Amendment with activities and resources for all ages.
The community is invited to the Facebook Live streaming event “Nevertheless, They Persisted: The Woman Suffrage Movement & the Struggle for Voting Rights” from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 17. The speaker is Eliza E. Canty-Jones of the Oregon Historical Society, and the program co-sponsors are Roseburg Public Library, the Douglas Education Service District and League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley.
A Facebook account is not required to view the program. Speaker questions may be submitted before the event to Kris Wiley at kwiley@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7051.
Alternately, viewers who have a Facebook account may post questions during the event by commenting on the Facebook Live stream at www.facebook.com/roseburglibrary.
On Oct. 1, the library will post on Facebook the presentation “American Women Win the Vote: Three Generations, 1830s to 1920” created by League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley.
The video is targeted to young adults and discusses historical heavyweights such as Ida B. Wells and Alice Paul.
At 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19, Dr. Kimberly Jensen, Professor of History and Gender Studies at Western Oregon University, will discuss the Oregon votes for women movement. Again, the program co-sponsors are the Douglas ESD and League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley. This event will stream on Facebook Live.
To complement the programs, the library added a number of physical items to the collection, including books for youth donated by the American Library Association. Multiple copies of the picture book “Around America to Win the Vote: Two Suffragists, a Kitten, and 10,000 Miles” by Mara Rockliff, a young readers edition of “The Woman’s Hour: Our Fight for the Right to Vote” by Elaine Weiss, and “Women Making History: The 19th Amendment,” an official National Park Service handbook, are available for checkout.
Access additional materials through the library’s online catalog at roseburg.biblionix.com. Use keywords such as “suffrage,” “suffragists” and “women’s rights.”
Online resources are available through the State Library of Oregon’s databases. Go to www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org, then click on Library Resources followed by Databases and Articles. You will be prompted to log in with your library card number.
If you do not have a library card, start at librariesoforegon.org and click on Browse by Database.
I recommend the Gale In Context resources, which are divided by age group. Use search terms such as “women’s suffrage” and “voting rights for women” to view historic photographs and videos and read primary sources and articles.
(1) comment
The exhibit in the entryway at the library is superbly done. The upcoming programs ought to be most worthwhile. We should all be grateful to the LWV for a century of hard work on behalf of democracy. And thank you, Kris Wiley! Libraries and librarians rock! (I recommend a movie: The Public.)
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.