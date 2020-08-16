In July, the first full month Roseburg Public Library was open since February, nearly 3,000 visitors checked out 5,500 items. That patron-to-checkout ratio was our greatest to date.
Where once we relied heavily on volunteers to handle many of those customer service interactions at the main desk, now the library staff tag-teams to locate materials, check out items and shuttle books to the parking lot during the Thursday drive-up pickup service.
The workflow shift has turned our non-public hours into a bit of a whirlwind as we pull items out of quarantine to scan and reshelve, prepare holds for patrons, keep displays stocked and empty the book drop. Fortunately, volunteers help us behind the scenes throughout the week.
Although staff spends more time providing essential customer service, we remain committed to projects and programs that require considerable resources, and we are adjusting our priorities and schedules to expand our capacity as much as possible.
Many of our efforts focus on youth, and I am particularly excited about a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) project spearheaded by Youth Services Librarian Aurora Oberg.
Aurora and Resource Assistance for Rural Environments (RARE) AmeriCorps Participant Katie Fischer wrote a successful grant application to receive funding from the State Library of Oregon through the Library Services and Technology Act. The program includes implementing computer coding classes, adding STEAM books, DVDs and periodicals to the collection, and creating STEAM grab-and-go kits with a complementary online instruction session. Stay tuned to www.roseburgpubliclibrary.org and the library’s Facebook page @roseburglibrary for more information.
The StoryWalk, which has been a hit, will make its way to various City of Roseburg parks through September. Check Facebook every Monday for the new location, and take the entire family for a walk while enjoying a picture book.
Storytimes will continue on Facebook with Aurora posting a new event every Wednesday and Mark Breckenridge’s musical-themed program every other Saturday. A Facebook account is not required to access the library’s online programs.
The library’s second phase of renovations begins this fall and includes new carpet, paint and appliances in the Ford Room as well as new furniture in the main library. Specifically, we intend to replace the computer stations to provide adequate distancing and maintain flexibility with the configuration and replace the lounge chairs.
Finally, we know from circulation statistics that patrons want materials. In fact, last Thursday, patrons returned nearly 600 items and checked out 600 more. We respond by purchasing titles that cover a wide variety of interests, including 230 items in July. After all, we are librarians; that’s what we do.
