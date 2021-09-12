Summer Reading Program is without a doubt my favorite time of the year! I love doing fun programs, encouraging kids and teens to read for pleasure, and working to connect people with books they enjoy.
This summer still was different than usual; the building was open, but we were not able to have the extensive in-person programs that are common with summer reading. However, we still were able to do a lot of fun things!
Roseburg Public Library had 13 weeks of summer reading with 13 different elementary craft kits, seven different teen craft kits and six Spanish storytime craft kits available to patrons. We gave away about 1,000 craft bags at the library!
We hosted four craft programs and one storytime in person at the Stewart Park Pavilion, thanks to the City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department. We also hosted a tie-dye program outside the library.
I hope next year to be able to do more in-person events!
We encourage children to read about what they are interested in and maintain their reading skills over the summer. Children received reading logs to keep track of the time they read. Reading five, 10 and 20 hours earned participants a free book and trinkets. We gave away more than 300 books in prizes!
Eighty-one children and 20 teens completed their 20-hour reading logs, a 20% increase in participation for each group from last year. We are glad for the increase and hope for even more summer readers next year.
A fun part of the Summer Reading Program is winning prizes. Special big prizes were drawn from book review entries. Eighty-three youth submitted 920 book reviews! This is an amazing response and more than twice as many book reviews as we received last year.
We are thrilled so many children are engaging with what they are reading and willing to write a review sharing their thoughts.
We also had the opportunity for more community outreach this summer with a grant from the Oregon Community Foundation. We purchased a minivan and hired extra help, enabling us to visit more Roseburg School District Lunchbox Express sites and distribute reading logs, prizes and crafts.
We followed the bus weekly and made visits to Winchester Elementary, Sunnyslope Elementary and Jo Lane Middle schools. We distributed almost 500 craft kits and reading logs every week we went to those schools. Thanks to the teachers and staff for helping us reach more children and youth and encouraging them to read.
The final summer reading element is the StoryWalk® that has been up at six different parks around Roseburg. We have had great support from the community telling us how excited their kids are to walk and read, and financial support from Douglas County Cultural Coalition, Friends of the Roseburg Public Library, Altrusa of Roseburg and Steve and Kathy Hart has made the project possible.
We have shared five stories with the community with a sixth in the works. The program will continue on Saturdays through September from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Stewart Park near the YMCA.
We are taking a break from youth services programming in September, but we will be back with online storytime and craft kits twice a month in October.
