I have been a fan of University of Oregon sports from the time I first threw a tight spiral on a football.
Autzen Stadium was my Disneyland, in that hoping I could go one day. Public address announcer Don Essig had coined the phrase “It never rains at Autzen Stadium.” Radio voice Jerry Allen was still calling football games in Grants Pass.
Chris Miller was Oregon’s starting quarterback the day the Ducks hosted Long Beach State, and it rained cats and dogs.
I was all in on the Ducks and, conversely, despised the Oregon State Beavers. Not exactly sure why, but I was 11 and that seemed to be the rule. As I got older, that stance softened when I developed the thought that anything that makes my home state look good, let’s get it.
Outside of one Saturday in late November, it has been equal opportunity for this writer to pull for both the Ducks and Beavers. But this past week has been a kick in the jewels not only for Oregon State, but Oregon in general.
I’m worried for Oregon State.
UCLA and USC had long since committed to join the Big 10 conference, and Oregon and Washington recently followed suit. With the departure of the Ducks and Huskies from the Pac-whatever-the-number-is-now, both Arizona schools and Utah followed Colorado to the Big 12. Cal-Berkeley and Stanford have reached second base in talks with the Atlantic Coast Conference, which has Oregon State and Washington State stranded on an island.
The Pac-12 — or what is left of it entering 2024 — is in big trouble.
When the talk of “super conferences” began around 15 years ago, it was thought that the premise was focused solely on football. Four conferences, 16 teams each, and college football separating itself from the NCAA and forming its own governing body. That no longer appears to be the case.
I think the reason for the worry for Oregon State is the parallels I can draw from my own high school experience.
Over the last 20 years, Oregon State has been up and down in football, men’s and women’s basketball have had their moments, wrestling has been middle-of-the-road with some superlatives, and obviously baseball is among the most respected programs in the nation.
At Glide from 1988-91 in the Sky-Em League, we were middle of the road in football, girls basketball was a regular state playoff contender. We had some legitimate dudes on the wrestling mats, and with the arrival of Al Skinner, put a couple of baseball state championship banners in the gym
We were the Oregon State of the Sky-Em League, essentially. Always the smallest school in the league, but that little dog would bring the fight.
Today, Oregon State and Washington State are dangling in the wind. Oregon State just completed a nearly $160 million renovation of Reser Stadium and, frankly, Martin Stadium in Pullman, Washington, is one of the coolest football venues in the Pacific Northwest.
Now, what remains of the conference has major decision ahead: does the conference try to stay alive by enticing Mountain West Conference schools to join the Pac? Do the Beavers and Cougars join the MWC?
What would that do to recruiting? Jonathan Smith, the Beavers quarterback-turned-head coach who helped Oregon State obliterate Notre Dame in the 2001 Fiesta Bowl (they should have been in the BCS Championship Game), has orchestrated an impressive rebuild in Corvallis, and it would be a shame to see the Beavers unable to pull top recruits to Reser.
Change is inevitable. I just never imagined it coming in the form of a complete dismantling of the Conference of Champions.
