Six retired instruments are getting their second wind thanks to a partnership between area artists, the Douglas County Youth Orchestra and the Umpqua Valley Arts Association.
“We lovingly take care of our instruments. We maintain all of them and if we can’t fix them they go to professional care in Roseburg or Eugene,” said Umpqua Symphony Association executive director Ahavah Oblak. “But sometimes you can only do so much and so we have to retire instruments.”
Six such instruments — a cello and five violins — have been turned into their own unique pieces of art, giving a glimpse into the talents of Jan Barba Horn, Paul Zegars, Ginger Updegrave, Harriett Noel, Susan Comerford and Sue Sonka Eaton.
All are well established in the community. Horn herself has been here 50 years. During that time she has experimented with oil paint, watercolor and most recently, pastels. She decided on an iris for the cello, especially once she found out that her favorite flower was one the Umpqua Symphony Association, the parent organization of the DCYO, has long used. She used acrylic and oil paints, allowing the beauty of the wood to shine through alongside her design.
“We all really enjoyed helping the youth orchestra. It was a fun project and I know the artists have put a lot of effort into it,” Horn said. “For me, my art is a way of contributing to the youth orchestra. I’m honored that they asked and I’m honored to be a part of it.”
The project is the brainchild of Umpqua Symphony Association board president Mary Lee Hope.
Hope has been a member of the board for many years, but it was while she was taking lessons from the youth orchestra that she first approached each artist to pitch her idea of renovating retired instruments. When it was time to find gallery space for these one-of-a-kind pieces of art, Hope made contact with Umpqua Valley Arts Association.
According to community outreach and development director Sarah Holborow, UVA felt compelled to “do our part in supporting a fellow local arts and culture nonprofit.”
“UVA is thrilled to host this exhibit that highlights both visual and performing arts, and the value each adds to society,” said Emily Brandt, executive director for the Umpqua Valley Arts Association. “We are incredibly lucky to have nonprofits here in Douglas County dedicated to supporting arts appreciation and arts education. All forms of art, performance, design and cultural experiences contribute to the richness and vibrancy of this region — the area so many of us are proud to call home.”
All six instruments will be on display in the student gallery beginning Friday. A premiere will be held 4-5:30 p.m. Members of both organizations and the artists will be in attendance; Wylde River will provide live entertainment. This particular exhibit will be on display until March 25. All galleries are free and open to the public 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Each instrument will have an identification card with the artist’s name, info about the piece and a contact number so that any interested members of the community can help towards DCYO’s $50,000 fundraising goal.
“We thought we should set our sights high,” Oblik said. “We are celebrating our 25th anniversary and we thought 25th year, let’s double it. We want to be around for another 25 years.”
