North and South America, Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia — in the last three decades, there is only one continent that Douglas County resident Diana Pace hasn’t hiked.
After years of encouragement, Pace has decided to share her hiking stories in a new self published book “Travels and Adventures with Diana.”
Originally from Ohio, Pace and her husband’s dream of owning rural woodland property brought them to Douglas County in 1975. With access to the woods literally in their backyard, Pace and her husband began taking their sons on wilderness walks early.
However, it wasn’t until 1991, when the Friends of the Umpqua Hiking Group began, that Pace’s love affair with hiking trails really began.
Many of these trips have been made with organizations like the Friends of the Umpqua Hiking Group, REI Co-op and AdventureWomen. You don’t have to go by yourself, Pace said, which takes some of the fear and unknown out of such trips.
She’s hiked the Pacific Crest Trail and every national park in the country. She’s braved treks through Swiss Alpes, Himalayas and Andes. She has even kayaked and hiked through the Galapagos and South Pacific islands.
Her longest adventure was the John Muir Trail in California. Pace said she spent three weeks on the trail.
