A local Mothers of Preschoolers group is organizing a Preschool Fair this month to showcase local resources for parents, grandparents and caregivers of children newborn to six years old.
“We are hoping to connect preschools with potential clients as well as provide parents and caregivers with a one-stop shop to learn about the preschool and activity options for their kids,” explained event coordinator Allison Misener.
Scheduled for 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, in the gym at Wellspring Bible Fellowship, 2245 NW Kline St., Roseburg, the fair currently has around six to eight organizations signed up to attend.
Umpqua Community Action Network’s Head Start will have a table with sign-ups for next school year.
“We are pretty excited,” said UCAN Family Services Manager Ashley Cunnington. “It sounds like a great opportunity to collaborate with other programs.”
Misener herself has a daughter who will start preschool in the fall. She found that the process of trying to find the right school could be time consuming.
“This (event) can also allow parents to consider preschools they might not otherwise consider. Preschools also have the ability to educate the public about their curriculum and what makes them stand out,” Misener said.
Caitlin Harris, a fellow Mothers of Preschoolers group member, says she is eager to get connected to the community. As someone new to the area, she is not familiar with local resources or even where to start looking.
“I’m hoping to find more rainy day programs and activities that my preschoolers can get involved in,” Harris said. “I’m also hoping to find out what preschools are available in the area, so I can compare them and pursue the one that is right for my family.”
The event is not just for schools. The organizers have invited all organizations aimed towards young children. Leap of Faith Dance Center will be in attendance, with staff available to answer questions and offer materials on upcoming classes and registration.
“We love participating in community events and sharing our love of dance and the performing arts with children of all ages,” said Leap of Faith Dance Center Owner Sasha Martinez. “We offer dance classes for children ages two to 18, and thought this would be a perfect event to let our community know more about what we do and offer at Leap of Faith Dance Center.”
Spaces are still available for interested parties, including other mom groups, music groups, sports, community organizations, schools and any other program with activities for young children. Registration end Wednesday, March 13.
“There are a lot of new families moving to the Douglas County area and I am hopeful that this preschool fair will give everyone a chance to get involved in the community, find the resources that they need and make Douglas County a home that they enjoy,” Harris concluded.
