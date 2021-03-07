LA GRANDE — Several Douglas County students were named to the Eastern Oregon University Dean's List for fall term 2020.
Liberty Dryden of Roseburg, Erin Davis of Roseburg, Sandra Ross of Roseburg, Kyle Ward of Myrtle Creek, Dallas O'Bryan of Roseburg and Christi Crawford of Roseburg all made the list.
In total, 564 students were named to the list. To qualify students much achieve and maintain a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded coursework.
