Children who will be in kindergarten next fall and plan to attend Lookingglass Elementary School will be able to register and learn about the school at its drive-thru kindergarten round-up from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Children who turn 5 before Sept. 1 will be able to join the school.
Parents should bring the child's birth certificate and immunization records to the event, where they can pick up the kindergarten handbook, supply packet and enjoy a snow cone.
