After a tragedy, the impulse of politicians is always to do "something,” rather than to do the right thing.
“Red flag” laws are an example of this urge to do something instead of the right thing.
Simply put, red flag laws are unconstitutional, they won’t work,and they will likely make things worse by keeping those who need treatment from seeking treatment out of fear of being added to a red flag list.
We already have laws that allow for a person to be adjudicated as mentally ill, after which they cannot legally purchase or possess a gun. Existing laws are superior to red flag laws because they protect due process and the presumption of innocence, whereas red flag laws do not.
A free society is based on certain bedrock principles, and we shouldn’t abandon them just because we are scared or heartbroken.
In Parkland, Florida, the sheriff could have used existing laws to keep the killer from legally purchasing weapons based on his prior violent behavior, such as beating up his adoptive mother and sending death threats to other students. But the sheriff chose not to do this for political reasons.
The man who killed 26 people at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas had a court-martial on his Air Force record, but the national database was never updated with this information.
Red flag laws would allow tricksters and trolls, domestic abusers and stalkers, and the politically motivated to immediately curtail a fundamental constitutional right with almost no recourse for the accused. Americans of all stripes should reject any laws that deprive innocent people of their constitutional rights, and we should set our sights high enough to demand solutions that actually work and don’t violate our rights.
Dennis Hand
Roseburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.