Officials at Crater Lake National Park on Monday morning recovered the body of a 27-year-old man who drowned at the park Sunday afternoon.
Marsha McCabe, a spokeswoman for Crater Lake National Park, said the cliff the man had jumped from was about 25 feet high. The cliff, known as “Jumping Rock,” is a popular recreation spot, she said, and was not a prohibited area for jumping.
The incident happened about 4:40 p.m. Sunday. Klamath and Jackson county emergency crews, along with park staff, responded to the scene. Stalled Sunday by darkness, a team of divers resumed efforts to find the body Monday morning.
Park officials said, when the man, who has not been identified, failed to resurface, people at the scene immediately threw out a life ring. Staff from Crater Lake Hospitality, which operates the concession boat tours, went to the area in a small boat to help with the search.
Monday morning, divers found the man about 90 feet down on a rock ledge. Beyond that point, the lake drops off to a depth greater than 1,200 feet. The victim, who officials said was an Oregon State student, was transported to Klamath Falls.
Park officials noted the Cleetwood Cove lake shore is a place where every summer thousands of park visitors jump or dive into the lake and, because of the lake’s cold temperatures, usually quickly swim to shore. Park staff said they are unaware of any previous drownings in the area.
The temperature of the lake averages around 38 degrees Fahrenheit, but during the day in the summer, the surface temperature warms to around 60 degrees. Swimming is permitted only in the area around Cleetwood Cove and along the shore of Wizard Island.
