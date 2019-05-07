Before the annual Douglas County Master Gardeners’ Plant and Garden Expo opened for business, a long line was already formed outside the doors of the Exhibit Building at the Douglas County Fairgrounds on Saturday.
“It was lined up all the way out to the parking lot,” said Bonnie Durick, the chairperson of the plant sale. “The first guy was here about a quarter-to-eight, and we didn’t open until 9 a.m.”
As the doors opened, the rush was on to get to the tomato plants and other plant starts for vegetable gardens. And long line quickly formed inside, with people waiting to pay for their plants.
“They want to get here early because they all have their eyes on something,” Durick said.
The vegetable starts sold rapidly to people preparing to plant their spring gardens.
“Our vegetables go very quickly,” said Kish Doyle, a member of the Douglas County Master Gardeners.
“And if it’s after Mother’s Day, it’s probably safe to plant — that’s the general rule.”
Doyle said it’s a huge job to set up for the sale and volunteers began the process on Friday morning, getting the tables and booths ready to go.
“The Master Gardeners bring in about 20,000 plants including vegetables, flowers, succulents, shrubs, trees, everything,” Doyle said.
About 40 vendors selling garden-related items came from around Douglas County and even some from out of the county. The vendors displayed plants, tools, yard ornaments, birdhouses, hanging plants, trees, and anything garden related. Even beekeepers, whose bees foster pollination, had an information booth.
The event is the main fundraiser for the Master Gardeners program. Organizers say they normally raise more than $30,000 every year at the sale, which goes to operate their Discovery Garden at River Forks Park. Durick said it takes a lot of money to run the garden and the five greenhouses in which the Master Gardeners work all year, growing the plants that are sold at the sale.
“We raise everything that we sell here,” Durick said.
An estimated 3,000 people attended the sale Saturday.
“We came to support Master Gardeners and we’re ready to plant our garden,” said Sara Raynor of Roseburg.
“The vegetables here are really strong and herbs are ready to be planted, so that’s why we’re here.”
Durick said about 100 of the 240 members of the Douglas County Master Gardeners worked on the event.
Durick said the group always picks up a few new members during the plant sale when people find out what the organization does.
More information on the Douglas County Master Gardeners program can be found by calling 541-236-3052, or in the internet at http://douglascountymg.org/.
I am enjoying the warm weather and hope to plant my garden soon.
