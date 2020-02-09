Is anything scarier to a teenager than the thought of having to choose a career at an age when they can scarcely choose which Hulu series to stream next?
Not if the number of coming-of-age movies dealing with the dilemma is any indication.
This existential crisis forms the premise of Umpqua Actors Community Theatre’s newest production “Don’t Eat the Meatloaf,” directed by Martin Follose.
Lisa (Alexis Parson) is a high school senior working at a 50s-style diner who is riven with anxiety over what to do after graduation. She knows she doesn’t want to work at the diner for life like her garrulous man-starved co-worker Chloe (Sylvia Combie), but she doesn’t aspire to join the Ivy League elites at Yale, either, as her friend is doing.
If only somebody could lend some clarity to this internal struggle of hers.
Enter Lisa’s Subconscious (Ian Whetzel), personified as a dapper young dandy in white suit and tie, who joins forces with a nameless and inarticulate hobo (Doug Weaver) to see Lisa through her inner ordeal.
This UACT production features some meticulous attention to detail from Follose & Company that includes a dazzling diner set, creatively designed daydream sequences, and some classic comedic timing from the cast.
The set, for starters, is a revelation. The dim interior of the Betty Long Unruh Theatre is now a Formica-countered, checker-tiled saffron wonderland of mid-century nostalgia.
Adorning the walls are vinyl records and quaint advertisements for homey meals such as “Home Made Chicken Noodle Soup: Just Like Mom’s.”
It is ironic, considering the gastronomic horrors that await guests of this gleaming greasy spoon, where watery oatmeal, petrified donuts, soup seasoned with dishwater, and month-old meatloaf feature prominently on the menu.
Combie’s hard-charging Chloe complements such a setting perfectly. Her taste in men is even worse than her taste in jobs, but she seems content with her life and career, which gives her the chance to sass her boss (Bo Bove) about his food while serving up some of the best lines in the play.
“Is there anything else I can get for you?” Chloe asks a table of guests who have just finished their meal. “Like some Pepto-Bismal.”
Whetzel’s whimsical portrayal of Lisa’s Subconscious is similarly winning.
As the embodiment of Lisa’s suppressed desires, Subconscious alternately urges Lisa to cheat on her diet and spit in the milkshakes of her enemies, and since nobody else but Lisa can see him, their onstage exchanges trade extensively on the Crazy Character Talking to Herself trope.
They also result in some hilarious daydream sequences that start out as Walter Mitty-esque fantasies about possible career choices (surgeon, pilot, insurance agent) that devolve into absurdist spectacles from which Lisa emerges screaming.
“I don’t want to be a pilot! I don’t want a bunch of people to die because of me!” she screams after waking up to find herself in the diner once more.
Chloe, who is clueless about the nightmare from which her co-worker has just awakened, doesn’t miss a beat: “Well, don’t feed ‘em the meatloaf, and they’ll be fine.”
Happily for Lisa, she emerges from this profound career crisis with a clearer sense of herself and her future prospects – but not without first treating her Douglas County audiences to a charming glimpse of the rich tapestry of her adolescent inner life.
