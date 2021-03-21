Lead author Zack Demars spent the summer after graduation working in Central Oregon as a Snowden intern for the Bend Bulletin. He’s a news reporter for The World newspaper in Coos Bay, and its sister papers in Brookings and Crescent City. He graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s of science in journalism and political science.
Managing editor and co-author Julia Mueller works as a French and English teacher in the Portland metro area. She’s applying to journalism Master’s programs for the upcoming academic year. She is a 2020 graduate, with a bachelor’s of arts in journalism.
Co-author Isabel Burton lives in Denver and has been applying to jobs, aiming to land one as an advertising copywriter. She’s also working towards a yoga teaching certification. She graduated with a bachelors of arts in advertising and journalism in 2020.
Co-author Amelia Salzman graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s of arts in journalism and cinema studies. Currently, she is working on her MFA in creative writing at Oregon State University. She graduates in the spring of 2022.
Co-author Hayley Hendrickson, who also graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s of arts in journalism, works as a freelance editor. Since the pandemic began, she has been reading like the wind and writing whenever inspiration strikes.
Co-author Madie Eidam has been working in the East Bay and volunteering with the Giving Circle, an organization based in South Africa that works to empower girls and boys. She graduated in 2019 with a bachelor’s of arts in journalism.
Co-author Maddie Moore, who received her bachelor’s of arts in journalism and political science in 2019, works in public affairs in the Sacramento area.
Co-author Vaughn Kness is a banker in Roseburg who continues his creative writing and aims to publish a novel. He graduated with a bachelors of science in journalism in 2020.
Co-author Carol Kress graduated with a bachelors of arts in journalism last year and is currently pursuing her teaching credential while tutoring at a test prep center.
Contributor Rob Kessler graduated in 2019 with a bachelors of arts in journalism. He is a document writer for the worldwide tour operator Orbridge.
