In the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 4, the race is heating up, with four contenders so far filing to run. Each hopes to replace longtime congressman Peter DeFazio, a Springfield Democrat.
The News-Review interviewed all four. Here, in no particular order, is what we learned about them:
Andrew KallochResidence: Eugene
Occupation: Airbnb executive
Andrew Kalloch is on leave during his campaign from his role as a public policy executive for Airbnb. He is also a former New York prosecutor and defense attorney.
And he’s a co-founder of the Portland chapter of Better Angels, an organization that aims to depolarize politics and bring people across the political spectrum together.
Kalloch thinks his chances of winning the race are good. In December, he was just “a guy with a phone, a laptop and a dream,” he said, but he still raised $150,000 for his campaign compared with political insider Val Hoyle, who raised $210,000 that month.
“That suggests to me it’s a real ballgame,” he said.
Kalloch is concerned about the political rift in the Congress he hopes to join.
“I think partisanship is a poison on the American democracy,” he said.
He believes Republican leaders are doing a “dangerous dance with an anti-democratic movement.”
But he also noted that the Oregon Democrats have been in power for 12 years and the state has serious problems with homelessness, addiction and public education.
“We need to be humble in the face of that and approach people with respect and understanding that we all have to move forward together,” he said.
“It can’t be a blue state, red state, blue community, red community. The country can’t withstand that,” he said.
Kalloch feels lucky to have been able to return to Oregon with his family. Not everyone can, because of a lack of economic opportunity, especially in rural areas.
He said too often establishment Democrats have gone to rural parts of the district and told them what they can’t do instead of presenting positive, forward-looking plans for what they can do.
Kalloch said if he’s elected, one of the first bills he’d introduce would be to fundamentally reorder the Opportunity Zone Tax Credit. Right now, he said, that program’s so badly run it paid for a luxury hotel to be built in Portland.
He wants that money to be invested in the places that need it most.
Kalloch also wants to support a rural tourism economy that doesn’t turn people into minimum wage servers, but instead becomes a “pipeline for the middle class.”
He also wants to encourage development of technology in rural areas, making sure colleges and industries are “working hand in glove to make Oregon the proving ground for the next generation of technology.”
John SelkerResidence: Corvallis
Occupation: Oregon State University professor
John Selker has two reasons for making his run for Congress. One of them is a problem with the way many lawmakers make their decisions, based on politics rather than data.
“My feeling is that the decisions made in Washington are often not informed by people who really get the numbers,” Selker said.
Selker’s commitment to numbers is informed by his scientific background. He has been an OSU professor of water resource engineering for 30 years, and is the president-elect of the American Geophysical Union’s Hydrology Section.
He has worked on water resource issues on five continents. He even worked on water resources for pear trees right here in Roseburg.
The second reason for Selker’s run for Congress is his mother. Lisa Selker, who died when John Selker was 12. She was a Holocaust survivor. Lisa Selker was a huge supporter of President John F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi, he said.
“I knocked on doors with her for all sorts of things, and she just said John you know the biggest thing you could do is serve,” he said.
Selker said the political polarization in Congress is a huge concern. He plans to meet the challenge by focusing on problem solving rather than politics.
“Honestly, I have absolute faith that people who seek to be leaders in our country seek to bring good things for our country,” he said. “And so that’s the place where I start with everybody.”
Selker grew up in the logging town of Longview, Washington. Choker setters and loggers were his buddies and his father Alan Selker worked for Weyerhaeuser.
So he has some ideas about how to improve the economies in Douglas and other rural counties of District 4.
He said people are needed to go into the forests and cut out low-lying materials that create a ladder for wildfires, as well as unnecessary competition between trees.
“We first and foremost need to put laws in place where people have to manage the forests properly, and that’s going to put a ton of people to work,” he said.
He wants to encourage Oregon farmers to grow the highest value crops, citing the shift in the Willamette Valley from grass seed to hazelnuts.
He also wants to invest in the technical education people need.
“I just look forward to a community of people who wake up in the morning and say ‘Wow, I can learn these skills,’ not ‘Wow, how am I going to pay for my education?’” he said.
Valerie HoyleResidence: Springfield
Occupation: Oregon labor commissioner
Val Hoyle would bring the most political experience to the role. In addition to being the current elected Oregon labor commissioner, she’s a former House Majority Leader in the Oregon Legislature.
Hoyle represented District 14, covering West Eugene and Junction City, in the state House of Representatives from 2009 to 2017 and served as Majority Leader from 2013 to 2015.
She has also worked 25 years in the private sector, mostly in the bicycle industry.
Hoyle said District 14 is much like U.S. District 4 in that it’s a mix of liberal urban and conservative rural areas.
While she said she has more experience campaigning and more connections than the other Democratic candidates, she’s not making any predictions about the outcome of this race just yet.
“I don’t take anything for granted at all,” she said.
Hoyle said there are no easy answers when it comes to addressing rural economic difficulties. She said too many politicians either say the solution is restoring the jobs lost in the timber industry or replacing them with tourism.
“Neither one of those are realistic, quite frankly,” she said.
She wants to bring new jobs in healthcare and in the trades, and she’s a big fan of apprenticeship in those fields.
An iron worker apprentice can make $25 an hour in their second week of training, and an electrical line worker can make more than $100,000 four or five years into training. Young people need to be connected to those jobs, she said.
She also said broadband investment is important to bring in people who are able to work remotely.
She also wants to bring manufacturing back to Oregon, finding ways to give incentives to ensure companies keep jobs here instead of exporting them overseas.
And she favors development of a deep channel container port in Coos Bay, which would bring jobs, but also allow the district’s farmers to ship their crops from there instead of transporting them down to Long Beach, California or up to Seattle.
Hoyle said her politics are much like DeFazio’s, and like him she would handle the divisions in Congress by being straightforward.
“Everybody knows where I stand, and I’m not afraid to fight for the district,” she said.
Zachary MulhollandResidence: Eugene
Occupation: Government relations specialist
Zachary Mulholland defines himself as a progressive candidate. He said he’s running on universal health care, a $15 an hour minimum wage and addressing the climate crisis.
His climate change game plan includes electric vehicles, along with heat pumps for heating and cooling homes. He agrees with President Joe Biden’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2035.
Mulholland specializes in government relations and is a contractor for the environmental organization Beyond Toxics. His aim is to improve air quality in West Eugene through emissions reductions from industrial polluters and policies that will fight climate change.
Until recently, he also owned Duke’s Restaurant in Eugene, a business that didn’t survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
He is a former chairperson of the Eugene Sustainability Commission.
Democratic precinct committee members chose him as one of three nominees for a vacancy in state Senate District 7 covering North and West Eugene in 2016, but James Manning was appointed to the seat.
Mulholland also made an unsuccessful run for Eugene Water and Electric Board in 2018.
He has pledged to accept no money from corporate PACs.
Mulholland said the political polarization in the country is very concerning to him.
He said he has good friends who are Republicans and he loves them.
“I know that there are people on both sides that love this country and care about this country and believe in democracy and believe in democratic values,” he said.
“My intention will be to try and create relationships across the aisle around issues of mutual importance to bring benefits back home for Oregonians,” he said.
He said many rural Oregonians feel left behind by changes in federal timberland policy.
“I want those folks to know that I’m going to be there for them. I’m going to listen to them and I’m going to try to work with them,” he said.
He said many 21st century jobs, including technology jobs, will be remote. He wants to ensure people throughout the Fourth District can get those jobs.
That will require major investments in rural broadband, he said.
He also cited tourism and skilled trades as options, and said housing shortages need to be addressed. He said it will also be important to figure out how to take advantage of Oregon university research to create new jobs, products and industries.
Roseburg’s Alek Skarlatos is currently the only contender for the Republican nomination. Jeremy Van Tress, a Republican, has withdrawn from the race.
(1) comment
Just wondering if the NR will give a rundown of the candidates in the 2nd Congressional District since now people in our southern Douglas County community are in it it.
