It was a sunny, warm day when Tazia May’s loved ones gathered to say goodbye. Dozens of people, dressed in bright colors and most wearing face masks, met at Gaddis Park on Saturday afternoon to memorialize the 32-year-old Roseburg resident, whose body was found in the South Umpqua River last month.
Many brought their own folding chairs, filling the covered area and the grass beyond to share stories about May’s life. Up front, four poster boards were filled with photos of May, including childhood birthday parties, hiking trips, photoshoots and high school sports.
One poster was entirely dedicated to photos of May with her son Braxton Dahlgren-May, born in 2007, taken during what family members say were some of the happiest months of her life. She spent the first 18 months of motherhood caring for him before her parents had to take over custody when her mental health issues got to be too much.
Her childhood pastor, Mike Ruyle of the Melrose Community Church, started the service by asking everyone to bow their heads in prayer and gave a speech where he focused on hope.
“Most of us would agree that life is not supposed to be like this. Some of us maybe have a lot of questions about this tragedy, and what happened,” Ruyle said. “I was thinking that parents and grandparents should not have to be at a gathering like this. It’s not right.”
May was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in her early teens, and spent more than a decade battling her mental illness and bouts of homelessness. She was booked at the Douglas County Jail at least 64 times since 2010.
May’s last booking was 10 days before her body was found in the South Umpqua River on the morning of June 29. In a press release, Sgt. Jeff Eichenbusch of the Roseburg Police Department said there is no evidence of foul play.
Tazia’s loved ones said they want her to be remembered as a kind, charitable and vibrant person.
Next to the poster boards, the service offered a rack of free clothing and a table with snacks and face masks for anyone who needed them. Several speakers, some of them who were unhoused alongside May, said that she always looked out for others and would give her last dollar to someone else who needed it.
Skyler Sheppard said he met May right after high school, in 2006, when he was struggling to find a place to live. She immediately made up a bed for him in the family garage. He said her act of kindness was more than a place to sleep, it gave him a sense of belonging.
“It says a lot about the society that we live in that you can just get kicked under the rug by people,” Sheppard said after the memorial. “That could have just as easily been her up there talking about me.”
Another speaker, Brandy Stone who met May in middle school, wants May’s death to be a wake-up call about the state of mental health and homeless services in Douglas County.
“She was so gracious. She really would give you anything or let you stay at her house. She really was a sweet, goodhearted person, and I don’t think that things were ever very easy for her,” Stone said. “When I think about Tazia, I think that we didn’t appreciate her, and we didn’t deserve her.”
Stone, who struggles with mental health issues herself, said that she has been disappointed in the available services.
“It’s really important that those resources are accessible because Tazia was such a good person and she should still be here,” Stone said.
May’s brother, Zachary Pond, has been outspoken on social media about May’s struggles with mental health and said he wishes she had access to mental health care instead of repeated arrests. Pond has set up a GoFundMe page to pay for a private autopsy and a private investigator.
“Our local police agencies do not have the tools or qualifications to know how to handle mental health crisis and, frustratingly, she was treated like a normal adult even though her mind functioned like a child to the point that my mom had guardianship over her to ensure she received proper care,” Pond wrote on the site. “Please realize our goal is not to point fingers right now but to clearly state that the entire system is devoid of the long-term care needed for the most desperate individuals in our communities.”
Pond said that his main focus during the memorial was to show how loved May was by her family and friends and to make sure her memory could live on to help others facing similar battles with mental health and homelessness.
“Change comes from action,” Pond said. “And actually building the services, and from the community helping and volunteering.”
